Cork City just need to focus on the game and not be bothered with the talk of a relegation battle

FRIDAY: SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: Cork City v Drogheda United, Turner's Cross, 7:45pm

THE outcome of this match is not going to be season defining.

Whether City or Drogheda get the victory or the match ends level, is not going to confirm which side is going to avoid the relegation/playoff position.

Although it is a huge game, the City players have to treat it as every other fixture.

Yes the player know the importance of the match, and will be desperate for a win because it means they will go above Drogheda and perhaps Sligo Rovers and climb out of the relegation/playoff position, but they will also be aware that there are still 14 games to play after tonight, meaning there are still a lot of points to play for.

Although City will believe they can get the three points, fans shouldn’t expect too much when it comes to the Rebel Army’s approach to the game.

In recent games, what was key to City’s success was their defensive shape.

They were cautious in their offensive display and I expect the same again tonight.

They might go after Drogheda from the first whistle and try to get an early goal, but then I would expect City to revert back to a more cautious approach after the first 10-15 minutes.

A big decision for Liam Buckley and Richie Holland will be who starts up front.

Should they play Tunde Owolabi or Cian Murphy alongside Ruairi Keating?

Murphy was impressive when he replaced Owolabi against Derry and might believe that he deserves a starting position in the team. However Owolabi has been one of the main reasons behind City’s recent success.

The striker caused the Drogheda defence a lot of problems, as well as scoring the winning goal, the last time these teams met.

From my experience, if managers are unsure about which player to start, like they would be tonight, they tend to be influenced by the outcome in their previous meeting against their opponents, which is why I believe Owolabi will get the nod.

Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh is available again after missing City’s fixture against Derry due to the 18-year-old sitting the leaving cert.

After a very exciting start to his City career, the level of O’Brien-Whitmarsh performances I feel have dropped off, and City need him to be at his best because when on form, he has a significant impact on the team.

There could be a number of reasons for O’Brien-Whitmarsh’s dip in form.

He has had to deal with the pressure of the leaving cert, which surely would have, and understandably, became the player’s priority and not football.

He’s also very young, and inexperienced players tend to have stages where their form is unpredictable.

Finally, having had rumours being linked to various clubs in the UK, the pressure of this might have affected him.

Drogheda are a decent side and it won’t be an easy game for City. The Louth club do try to play the game in the right way.

They are strong in midfield, and last time at Turners Cross their midfield trio dominated City, and Drogheda deserved more that night. However, they are without Freddie Draper, who is suspended, which hinders their threat, and defensively they are poor.

I expect City to take advantage of this and get back to winning ways.