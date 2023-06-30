Cork intermediates need to beat Galway to qualify from their group in All-Ireland series

Glen Dimplex Intermediate Championship: Cork v Galway: Ballinlough: Saturday 1st July: 5pm.

THE stakes couldn’t be higher as Cork and Galway meet in the last game of the group series in the Glen Dimplex intermediate championship in Ballinlough on Saturday.

With Kilkenny already assured of one of the qualification spots the second place is up for grabs and it is winner takes all in what is sure to be a tough hour.

Having surprisingly lost out in their opening round game to Kilkenny 2-13 to 1-8, Cork got their campaign back on track with a round two victory over Dublin on a 2-11 to 0-5 score line.

Galway lost out to Kilkenny on a 1-19 to 0-11 score line before over coming Dublin 1-14 to 1-9.

Galway are the reigning All-Ireland Intermediate champions having edged Cork out in the final last year but it must be remembered that this is a new Galway team having won last year’s Intermediate championship all of those players are now not available to participate at Intermediate level.

Last season Cathal Murray managed both adult teams but this year Conor Dolan has taken over as manager.

He has been involved in inter-county camogie since 2018 and was part of Cathal Murray’s management team in 2018 and 2019.

From 2020 to 2022 he was manager and coach of his native Clare senior and junior teams as well as having managed and coached at senior club hurling teams in Clare, Limerick, and Tipperary and with the Ardrahan club.

Despite his side's not progressing in the National league, Dolan was relatively happy given that a lot of the players on his panel are playing in their first year at this level.

Katie Walsh of Cork in action against Maria Doyle, left, and Siobhán Hurley of Kildare during the All Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship match between Kildare and Cork at Manguard Plus Kildare GAA Centre of Excellence in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

He is looking to developing the side with an eye to the future.

Amongst the players in his squad are Chloe Broderick, Katie Mannion, Ava Lynskey, Katie Donoghue and Keisha Coleman, all players who have plenty of inter-county experience at underage and adult level.

The sides met already earlier in the season in the league where Cork recorded a three point victory 2-15 to 3-9 and with the stakes higher on this occasion Galway will be coming to Cork bidding to reverse that result and grab themselves a qualification spot.

Cork manger Trevor Coleman reports a clean bill of health as his side face into the most important game of 2023.

Earlier in the season they won the division 2 B league title but lost out to Kerry in a Munster final where the performance was not up to scratch and whilst they redeemed themselves with a victory over Dublin but there is a lot more in this sides and hopefully we will see them open up on Saturday and go at this Galway side from the thrown in.

Cliona O’Leary continues to be an excellent free taker and this is something that is so important.

Fiona Nelligan has impressed in every game when introduced and at this stage she must be very close to a place on the starting fifteen, she has a huge burst of speed and is an excellent finisher.

A big test awaits but one that Cork will no doubt relish.

All Ireland Under 16 Championship: Cork V Galway: Duggan Park, Ballinasloe: Sunday July 2nd: 2pm.

With three victories to their credit in the group series Cork head to Galway in search of a victory that would almost certainly guarantee them a place in the last four of the Under 16 championship with just one game to go against Tipperary.

Cork head the table with Galway in second spot having drawn a game and on the form shown to date, Cork are well on their way to securing a place in the last four.