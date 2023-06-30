Cork need not be afraid of their recent history against Derry if they maintain their current form

WHEN Clare celebrated their one-point victory over Cork in Cusack Park in early April if someone had suggested that John Cleary’s side would be seventy minutes from an All-Ireland semi-final in a few months it might have necessitated a visit from the men in white coats. It has been some turn around for Cork football.

Cork face Ulster champions Derry in the All-Ireland quarter-final at Croke Park on Sunday with a bit of swagger that has not been seen in a Cork football team for over a decade.

This weekend’s clash will be the first championship meeting between the two counties since the 1993 All-Ireland final, which Derry won by 1-14 to 2-8.

That game is remembered for the ridiculous sending off of Tony Davis just before half time, when a mistimed shoulder attempt connected with the hip area of a Derry player.

Derry were two points up at the time, but they had the wind in the first half and Cork would have been confident of winning with a full contingent and with the elements in their favour.

Thirty years may have passed, but that chip remains on the shoulder of the Barry’s Tea jersey.

That game also marked the final appearance for Cork manager John Cleary in a Cork jersey, as he came on in the 63rd minute of that game for the late great Mick McCarthy, but he wasn’t able to turn it around.

Thirty years later he gets a shot at revenge.

Of course, these two sides are not complete strangers, as they fought out a 1-14 to 1-14 draw at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in their Division 2 clash in late March, and they also met in the 2022 league up in Owenbeg, with Derry running out comfortable 1-13 to 0-7 winners.

The recent draw is of more relevance to the form guide.

Cork manager John Cleary celebrates winning

Cork trailed by 1-13 to 0-8 in the 55th minute of that game, after Shea Downey’s goal had seemingly wrapped the game up for the Ulster side.

However, in a situation that was remarkably similar to Cork’s late charge two weeks ago against Mayo, when a Tommy Conroy goal around the same juncture of that game seemed to spring Cork into life, the Rebels suddenly threw off the shackles and went at Derry, scoring six on the bounce.

A Paul Cassidy point did put Derry three in front again, but that only set the stage for Ian Maguire’s late scrambled goal in the eight minute of stoppage time to level it.

Cynics will argue that Derry had nothing to play for, while Cork did, as they looked to consolidate fourth place in the league table, and with it possible Same Maguire qualification, but looking back now, from the hindsight of Cork’s success in recent weeks, it is easy to argue that this comeback may well have served as the starting point of Cork’s recent impressive form.

It is no surprise that since then, if we park that defeat to Clare in Ennis, Cork have actually finished the stronger in each of their games against Louth, Kerry, Mayo and Roscommon, even if Roscommon did kick five in a row before Kevin O’Donovan’s winner last weekend.

Going on league placings Cork are the lowest ranked of the eight teams left in the competition.

With Derry and Dublin both promoted from Division 2 this year, Cork and relegated Armagh are the only counties left standing who will be in Division 2 for next year’s campaign.

This kind of stat would suggest that Cork are in nosebleed territory now, and that they have little hope of progressing much further, but they have just gone and beaten two Division 1 teams in succession in the championship for the first time since 2009, and that could have been three if the controversial penalty had not been conceded against Kerry.

Cork have momentum on their side, but the one big concern would be that this is the third weekend in a row that they will be going to the well, whereas Derry, noted as one of the fittest sides in the country, are coming in fresh.

Cork have finished strongly in all their games of late, and they will have to repeat that trick on Sunday afternoon in Croke Park if they are going take another big scalp