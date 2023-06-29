Erin's Own chairman Tom Aherne appeals for investment from Cork multinationals

Erin’s Own chairman Tom Aherne has called for large businesses in East Cork to make more of an effort to support clubs in the area. Multinational corporations operating out of Ireland have often come under fire, as very little of their enormous profits end up going back into Cork communities.

“One area that really disappoints us, is the lack of support from some of the thriving industries in Little Island,” says Tom. “Some report large profits but, disappointingly, funding is minimal when it comes to helping provide facilities for the youth of the parish.

Quite a few of the local smaller companies and businesses are always supportive of us, so why can’t the captains of major industry do the same?

“The Little Island Industries Development Company are the honourable exception, as we sometimes receive funding from them, but all we can do is join the queue because they are faced with applications from many other deserving organisations.”

With the growth that Cork as a county has experienced in recent years, and in particular areas such as Carrigaline, Little Island and Carrigtwohill, it’s disappointing that there has been little to no contribution from the multinational companies who have made big profits from their operations in Cork.

“They have to understand that it’s not all about winning titles. The welfare and happiness of young people is the priority for all of us,” he says. “Vandalism in the parish is virtually non-existent and the Erin’s Own and Leeside clubs can be proud of their part in that. Discipline, respect and fitness are imbued into our players at a very young age.

“We have also been lucky in recent years with Government Capital Grants and financial help from Cork County Council, and of course, our main sponsor for the past 20 years, Mickio’s. We are grateful to them all.

“Only a handful of the high profile and multi-national industries have joined that support group and that’s very disappointing. Maybe we haven’t got our message across properly, but surely a visit to Caherlag any night of the week would make them aware of the work being done at Erin’s Own?

“Our newly refurbished pitch is looking really well and, should be ready to open in July,” Tom says. “That will take the strain off the other pitches, which have stood up well to the pressure put on them.

“More needs to be done though, and over the next few years the club must raise another couple of hundred thousand for important projects, and to keep pace with modern life.

Our priorities are a new electronic scoreboard, re-aligning of the entrance, and a lining of the car park to make it more user friendly. With a huge influx of children coming to Caherlag, more land is needed to support their needs.

Our loyal supporters have done a lot for us. Almost 500 people joined the Rebels’ Bounty, and many more supported the Lotto and Golf Classic. The Rebels’ Bounty draw has been an amazing success and has provided vital funds for Erin’s Own and many other clubs in the county, but we need more from the multinationals.”