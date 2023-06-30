Ever improving Cork deserve great support on Sunday against Derry in Croke Park

BACK in April the Cork footballers lost to Clare in the Munster SFC quarter-final in Cusack Park and the mood was relatively low among the supporters.

Three wins in four games since has propelled the Rebels into the All-Ireland quarter-final against Derry on Sunday in Croke Park at 1.45pm (Live on RTÉ 2).

It was a shot in the arm for the footballers to be above in GAA HQ last year, a sign of progress and even though Cork were in the end well beaten against Dublin in the last eight of the All-Ireland, it was good exposure and a learning curve for the team.

Cork are back there again, not many would have predicted that after the Clare defeat.

The job now is, can the team be more competitive this time around on the big occasion?

Derry will be a serious test, which will be the first championship meeting between the counties since the All-Ireland final in 1993, which Derry won.

Just to go back on the 0-14 to 0-13 defeat to Clare in April, there was no Brian Hurley that day, out through injury and Cork struggled to break down Clare’s defensive system and were also too reliant on Steven Sherlock.

The St Finbarr’s man kicked 0-10 out of Cork’s 0-13 that day with only three other different scorers.

Fast forward eleven weeks and the 1-14 to 0-16 win over Roscommon showed the huge amount of progress made since the Clare game.

Hurley was out through injury last weekend and even though Sherlock landed 0-5, this time there were eight different players on the score sheet.

That’s a huge positive going into the game with the Oakleafers. The ability to kick long-range scores and beat the sweeper were key against Mayo and Roscommon. Rory Maguire’s ability to manoeuvre up the pitch from centre-back and raise white flags is also a plus.

Cork will roll into Croker in buoyant mood and even though Derry will and rightly so start as favourites, John Cleary’s side will have no fear and will relish the challenge against a team that has strong aspirations of winning the Sam Maguire this season.

Cork’s improvement as the season has progressed has been helped by a settled back six, which has given the team an improved foundation.

There were a couple of occasions last weekend when it looked like Cork would cough up possession in defence, but had that composure and cuteness to get out of trouble.

Cork have a strong midfield pairing who are having fine seasons in Ian Maguire and Colm O’Callaghan and naturally enough they will be key for Cork on Sunday.

What will Cork’s forward line look like on Sunday?

Cleary said after the Roscommon game that he was “unsure” if Hurley would be available for this weekend.

If Hurley is out, Sherlock will presumably keep his place. What about Conor Corbett?

He came on for Ruairi Deane the last day and the Clyda Rovers player made a favourable impression, scoring the decisive goal and also playing a part in a lot of positive Cork attacks.

It might be a case of Corbett adopting a similar role on Sunday.

Cork’s ability to mix it up will be important, they can kick long-range scores and have players who can run at the oppositions defence which made all the difference in recent weeks.

A very tough game is in store, but these are the matches the footballers have been craving for.

Hopefully a big Cork crowd will head up the M8 to support the team. The players deserve it.