Cobh Ramblers travel to Athlone in search of a fourth consecutive win

COBH Ramblers head to Lissywollen this evening, as they face Athlone Town in the League of Ireland First Division. The Ramblers picked up a huge 1-0 win over Waterford FC last time out at St Colman’s Park, as Wilson Waweru’s strike ensured their third consecutive win and clean sheet.

Tonight’s opponents Athlone Town saw their three-game win streak ended at home against Treaty United, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat, with Enda Curran and William Armshaw getting the goals.

Cobh currently sit in third, best of the rest in the First Division, only behind Galway and Waterford. Athlone are just three points behind Shane Keegan’s side, as they lie fourth after their loss to Treaty.

Keegan’s side have been in top form as of late but have struggled in their last four outings against the Westmeath side. Last time they met was at St Colman’s Park, with Athlone twice drawing level to snatch a point. In the three meetings prior, The Rams lost three times, twice away and once at home.

Their last win over Athlone was a home fixture in April last year, where a Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh brace accompanied by Conor Drinan’s strike ensured a 3-2 victory.

Athlone have only drawn twice this season, with Galway being the only team in the league with fewer draws. The Town have won and lost nine times each in the league this year.

CONFIDENCE

In his post-match reaction last week, Shane Keegan discussed the effect that their win over Waterford will have on his team as they head into tonight’s fixture.

“It definitely gives confidence going back to a venue where we gave our poorest performance of the season,” he says. “We went to Athlone earlier in the season and we were just awful. We were really awful, so this is the one we want to set right.

“Look, they’re a good side, I don’t think their position in the table is a falsehood in any way, shape or form. I think they’re going to be right there or thereabouts in 3rd, 4th, 5th all season. I’ll be very, very surprised if they’re not in the playoffs at the end of the year, they’ve got a huge amount of quality in that side, and it’s going to be a really big test.

Roy Keane (right), watching the game Cobh Ramblers and Waterford game. Picture: Jim Coughlan

“We’ve two back from suspension next week, another one hopefully back from injury or near enough, we’re well armed and ready to go. Obviously, Jack is going to need a bit of assessment, but we’re in about as good of a place as we can be heading into what is a really important game.”

Cobh will be hopeful that Mike McCarthy and Issa Kargbo will be available to play tonight, as the duo were both unused substitutes against Waterford and featured last Sunday with the U19 squad. Jack Doherty could also be available tonight, having only suffered a minor injury.