Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 08:14

Cobh Ramblers travel to Athlone in search of a fourth consecutive win

Athlone Town are in fourth and three points behind Shane Keegan’s Rams side
Cobh Ramblers travel to Athlone in search of a fourth consecutive win

Pierce Phillips and Tiernan O'Brien, Cobh Ramblers, Ronan Coughlan, Waterford. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Jack McKay

COBH Ramblers head to Lissywollen this evening, as they face Athlone Town in the League of Ireland First Division. The Ramblers picked up a huge 1-0 win over Waterford FC last time out at St Colman’s Park, as Wilson Waweru’s strike ensured their third consecutive win and clean sheet.

Tonight’s opponents Athlone Town saw their three-game win streak ended at home against Treaty United, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat, with Enda Curran and William Armshaw getting the goals.

Cobh currently sit in third, best of the rest in the First Division, only behind Galway and Waterford. Athlone are just three points behind Shane Keegan’s side, as they lie fourth after their loss to Treaty.

Keegan’s side have been in top form as of late but have struggled in their last four outings against the Westmeath side. Last time they met was at St Colman’s Park, with Athlone twice drawing level to snatch a point. In the three meetings prior, The Rams lost three times, twice away and once at home.

Their last win over Athlone was a home fixture in April last year, where a Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh brace accompanied by Conor Drinan’s strike ensured a 3-2 victory.

Athlone have only drawn twice this season, with Galway being the only team in the league with fewer draws. The Town have won and lost nine times each in the league this year.

CONFIDENCE 

In his post-match reaction last week, Shane Keegan discussed the effect that their win over Waterford will have on his team as they head into tonight’s fixture.

“It definitely gives confidence going back to a venue where we gave our poorest performance of the season,” he says. “We went to Athlone earlier in the season and we were just awful. We were really awful, so this is the one we want to set right.

“Look, they’re a good side, I don’t think their position in the table is a falsehood in any way, shape or form. I think they’re going to be right there or thereabouts in 3rd, 4th, 5th all season. I’ll be very, very surprised if they’re not in the playoffs at the end of the year, they’ve got a huge amount of quality in that side, and it’s going to be a really big test.

Roy Keane (right), watching the game Cobh Ramblers and Waterford game. Picture: Jim Coughlan
Roy Keane (right), watching the game Cobh Ramblers and Waterford game. Picture: Jim Coughlan

“We’ve two back from suspension next week, another one hopefully back from injury or near enough, we’re well armed and ready to go. Obviously, Jack is going to need a bit of assessment, but we’re in about as good of a place as we can be heading into what is a really important game.” 

Cobh will be hopeful that Mike McCarthy and Issa Kargbo will be available to play tonight, as the duo were both unused substitutes against Waterford and featured last Sunday with the U19 squad. Jack Doherty could also be available tonight, having only suffered a minor injury.

More in this section

Muskerry hurlers prove too good for Carbery in Divisional SHC semi final contest Muskerry hurlers prove too good for Carbery in Divisional SHC semi final contest
Sarsfields take first steps towards Teddy McCarthy memorial Sarsfields take first steps towards Teddy McCarthy memorial
Rotherham United v Cardiff City - Sky Bet Championship - AESSEAL New York Stadium Cork City set to sign goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks from Notts County 
#league of irelandcork soccercork sport
Republic of Ireland Women Media Day - O'Reilly Hall - Thursday 29th June

Ireland soccer star Lily Agg is close to her Cork roots

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more