Cork Boxing has huge plans to celebrate 100 years of Olympic Boxing next year

PLANS to mark the Centenary of Cork’s participation in Boxing at the 1924 Olympics are now being finalised.

The Official Celebration will commence on Monday January 1st at 12 noon when both the Olympic Flag and the Tricolour will be raised on the ground of the Glen Boxing Club which idelicly overlooks the City and suburbs.

The Olympic Centenary events will be organised by the Friends of Cork Boxing Association.

The group has an International dimension and are poised in a pivotal position to engage with and invite many friends of Cork Boxing to visit the City during the year.

All Cork Boxing groups including the County Board, the Cork Ex-Boxers Association and the Cork Boxing Fraternity will fully participate in all activities.

The programme will be run in association with Cork City Council and numerous State agencies.

In 1924, Ireland as a Free Nation participated at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The Boxers sent a ten-man team, three of whom were from Cork, Willie ‘Boy Murphy, Moss Doyle and Joe Kelleher.

At the time, they were all army men but subsequently joined the newly formed Gardaí.

Ten years ago in conjunction with the Centenary of the establishment of the Cork County Boxing Board, an Olympic ceremony took place in Bishop Lucey Park; this was a very well attended successful event.

All three of Corks first Olympians had representation at the ceremony.

Willie ‘Boy Murphy was represented by his daughter Maura O’Sullivan who was then living in Waterford.

Michael Roche, Olympian in 2000 receives a presentation from JJ Murphy

Joe Kelleher was represented by Superintendent Eileen Foster, and Mossy Doyle was represented by Commandant Tim Egar.

All of Cork ten Olympians had representatives at the event.

The occasion received widespread coverage by Press, Radio and T.V. The Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr. Mary Shields was Guest of Honour and the event was complimented by an open-air concert where the Butter Exchange Band performed while the Dan O’Leary led Cork Choristers who gave a very memorable rendition of the famous boxing anthem “Stand up and Fight until you hear the Bell”.

It was a very proud occasion for all the families of Corks Olympic Boxers and in particulars for Leesides most recent Olympians.

Kieran Joyce who was selected for two Olympiads Los Angeles 1984 and Seoul 1988, Paul Buttimer was Cork’s man in Barcelona in 1992 and Michael Roche represented Ireland in Sidney in 2000.

All three Boxers were members of the Sunnyside Club and won collectively 16 National Elite Titles. In 2013, Christina Desmond Macroom B.C. represented Ireland as a Junior Olympian in China.

Full details of Cork Olympic Celebration Programme will be published in September.

Meanwhile, today we recall some of the Great work done by a Cork man who played a great part in the development of Irish Boxing.

By any assessment, Commandant D. V. Horgan was a remarkable man.

He became President of the Dublin County Board in 1941 and continued in that position for 25 years; while from 1942 to 1946, he was also Honorary Secretary of the IABA.

Born in Cork, he was educated in North Monastery and joined the army in 1922.

Boxing people remember Vinny as an outstanding boxing Administrator and International referee/Judge.

However, his sporting interests were not confined to boxing; he was a superbly versatile athlete.

Below is just a flavour of his achievements.

He played Hurling for North Monastery and Glen Rovers; he played for Kildare Junior Hurling Team in 1924.

In Golf playing off 2, he was army champion in 1935, 1937, 1945 and 1947.

Won Irish Mixed Foursome Championships 1940, 1945 and 1948. Played Junior and Senior Cup, Miltown Golf Club.

In Basketball he played with Air Corps 1926-1927. Drew up first set of basketball rules in 1934.

During the Second World War, the world controlling body, FIBA, went out of existence.

Shortly after the war, Vinny travelled to London with IABA President W.R.E. Murphy and Fr McLoughlin to a meeting of representatives of leading European Boxing Nations with a view to the formation of a new body.

That body became what is now called IABA.

The Cork Olympic Centerary Celebration (1914-2014) at Bishop Lucey park, organised by Cork Ex Boxers Association. /Olympian Paul Buttimer (Barcelona 1992) receives a presentation from JJ Murphy, Chairman, Cork Ex Boxers Association. /Pic; Larry Cummins

In 1931, the FIBA had decreed that henceforth all contests would be controlled by a referee “within the ring” rather than from a high chair outside the ring.

In addition, three judges would mark the contest at ringside, rather than the referee and two judges, as had previously been the practice.

This rule was adopted by the IABA but for many years was resisted by the ABA of England.

In 1947, a Dublin boxing team travelled to compete against an English army selection in Slough.

Vinny Horgan was invited to referee and, as the competition was being held in the ABA jurisdiction, referred the first contest from outside the ring.

However, in the second contest, he entered the ring and stayed there until the end of the tournament.

His actions earned headlines in most the London papers that weekend.

However, most of the British boxing media took Vinny Horgan’s side for refusing to be bound by the archaic and inefficient system that the English ABA was alone in enforcing.

Thus, Vinny Horgan became the first referee in England to officiate a boxing contest from within the ring.

Conscious of the fact that the Olympic Games were coming to London the following year, the ABA invited Vinny to give a demonstration of refereeing within the ring.

Two hundred members of the Referees and Judges Association turned up for the seminar and subsequently Vinny was invited to Cardiff to give a similar demonstration to the Welsh ABA.

As President of the Dublin Board, Vinny Horgan tactfully steered many debates through rocky channels.

His shrewd handling of many difficult situations was of inestimable value to Dublin boxing in particular and to Irish boxing in general. Vinny Horgan always displayed the common sense of a true Cork man.