Cork v Derry: Where Croke Park clash will be won and lost

THIS current Derry setup are no strangers to John Cleary, Cork backroom team and panel having faced off in Division 2 of the National League last March.

On that occasion, eventual Division 2 runners-up, Derry (having lost to Dublin in the final), underlined their quality by moving 1-13 to 0-8 ahead with less than 15 minutes to go.

Cue an unlikely Cork comeback completed by Ian Maguire’s injury-time levelling goal.

Tommy Walsh of Cork celebrates a goal scored in the last minute against Derry in the league. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

A Cork draw from the jaws of defeat and frustration on the Derry side-line.

That last quarter of an hour at Páirc Uí Chaoimh aside, Derry’s Division 2 record makes for impressive reading.

Six league wins and a draw from their seven regular league outings plus two players, Shane McGuigan and Niall Toner, finishing in the division’s top 10 scorers.

Despite their league final loss to Dublin, the Oak Leaf county carried their positive early-season form into the Ulster SFC.

Brendan Rodgers of Derry wins a kick-out against Cork. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Fermanagh and Monaghan were seen off before a memorable penalty shootout win over Armagh saw Derry retain their provincial crown.

Yet the Ulster champions’ season could easily have been derailed once senior football manager Rory Gallagher stepped down in the wake of allegations of domestic abuse ahead of that final.

Instead, under the guidance of Tyrone native Ciarán Meenagh, Derry have kicked on and in imposing fashion.

Clare and Donegal were overcome following a draw with Monaghan in the All-Ireland group stage to secure Derry’s quarter-final berth.

There’s little doubt that an additional week’s rest and facing an opponent who’ve been on the road for three straight weekends hands Meenagh’s side a distinct advantage.

Cork will be nursing a number of niggling injuries and waiting on Brian Hurley’s availability too.

In contrast, the Rebels’ quarter-final opponents are rested and eager to atone for last year’s tame quarter-final exit at the hands of Galway in Croke Park.

CONSISTENT

In terms of tactics, Derry are unlikely to stray from an approach that has seen the two-in-a-row Ulster SFC champions lose only one of their fourteen competitive fixtures during 2023.

Yes, this is a Derry team, when not in possession, that gets all 15 players behind the ball and employs a pre-meditated defensive block behind their 45-metre line. Derry make no apologies for that nor should they.

This is also an Ulster team blessed with an abundance of pace. Derry has the ability to carve open defences thanks to their strong, counter-attacking, running game.

Ryan Scullion plays further out from his goal than most inter-county keepers but to good effect.

Cork manager John Cleary. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Time and again, the Derry netminder provides the overlap for deep runners to penetrate massed defences.

Cork can expect to face a similar free-running approach at Croke Park where gaining primary possession from their own and Derry’s kick-outs will be critical.

Cork won 15 of their own 18 restarts against Roscommon (courtesy of @gaelicstatsman). A similar, if not better return, whether taken long or short, return is essential if Cork are to cause another upset.

As with Roscommon and Mayo in previous rounds, the Rebels will adopt a similar approach to Derry, retaining possession and waiting for openings to appear.

The problem for John Cleary is that he faces an opponent who executes that approach as good as anyone left in this year’s All-Ireland SFC.

Add in Shane McGuigan, Niall Toner, Paul Cassidy and Brendan Rogers’ scoring prowess and Cork face their toughest challenge of the year against a rested Derry side.

A fascinating contest awaits where Cork will need to dig deep for the third time in as many weeks to emerge with a victory.