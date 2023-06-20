Hoggie's always hurling - no rest for Cork and Glen Rovers star

When Patrick Horgan does finally retire from inter-county hurling, it will be big news.

Until that day comes, though, it’s not earth-shattering to discover that the Glen Rovers’ man’s mantra remains the same – as long as he is wanted, he is available.

Hurling is what Horgan does, exemplified by the fact that he was back training with the Glen immediately after Cork’s Munster SHC defeat to Limerick on May 28. He has since played a couple of RedFM Hurling League games, with a Division 2 final against Ballincollig to come.

When it’s so central to his being, it’s no surprise to learn that he’d scarcely consider walking away.

“It’s kind of an easy one that way,” he says.

“Obviously, if I feel that I’m able and fit enough and fast enough to compete – but you see the fellas we have on the panel, the legs they have, they’re fliers – if I can compete with them and battle for a position, I’d love to do that.

“I really enjoy playing hurling, all parts of it, as you’ve probably heard me say before. I enjoy the preparation side of it a lot, I get great enjoyment out of that, so I’d love to keep doing it.”

While a large number of the Cork panel decamped to Boston for a summer break, Horgan stayed put at home with his wife Ashley and son Jack.

“I couldn’t leave Jack for that long!” he laughs, “I can see the snaps, they’re all having a great time!

“I came back training the Tuesday after we were beaten. That’s the way I’d be anyway, just get straight into it and run the legs of myself so I forget about the disappointment of the Limerick game.”

Patrick Horgan celebrates his goal against Limerick in the Munster SHC game at TUS Gaelic Grounds in May. Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

It was the first time in the round-robin era that Cork had failed to emerge from Munster, even if a draw with Tipperary and one-point defeats to Clare and Limerick meant that they did so with a positive scoring difference.

Despite the way it ended, Horgan felt there were steps forward taken in Pat Ryan’s first year in charge but neither he nor anyone else is taking moral victories.

“There was definitely progress, that was easy to see,” he says.

“But at the same time then, we wouldn’t really accept going out as early as that.

“We’d be very critical of ourselves, as players and as an overall team, that that’s not the standard we set for ourselves to be out this early.

“There are obviously a lot of things that we need to do better and the players know that more than anyone.

“I think the pats on the back that we’ve got have been more through our effort on the field – and we put in a massive effort all year long, you could see it in every game.

“At the same time, we do have a lot of work to do, because going out this early is not acceptable for anyone, really, and definitely not us, we have to do better than that.”

For now, the immediate focus turns to the Glen and trying to regain domestic supremacy. Blackrock, Midleton and Bishopstown will provide the opposition in the group stage of the Co-op SuperStores Premier SHC and Horgan knows that the competitive nature of the championship will mean that the Blackpool club need to be firing from the off.

“Big-time, yeah,” he says.

“It’s good, because when you go back playing with the Glen there’s obviously a good buzz because I’m used to playing with all the boys.

“We’ve a lot of players that would have played with Cork U20s and seniors. We’ve big players all over the pitch now and a really steady team.

“I suppose there are seven or eight teams in Cork that really think they can win it and we’re one of the them. We feel we’re a match for anyone on a day and then you’re looking for a couple of rubs of the green.

“You could see it this year in the Munster championship and hurling in general, that’s the same in Cork. There won’t be a puck of a ball between them.”

