Usually it is the team with the strongest panel that wins championships, not the best team

IT'S not the best team that wins the major championship games anymore, it's the county with the greatest depth in their resources pool.

The ability to be able to cope without key players who are marked absent for various reasons can often be the difference between winning and losing.

When it was revealed last Saturday that the Cork footballers would have to line out against Roscommon without their marquee attacker, Brian Hurley there were very anxious looks on the faces of their supporters.

In fact, some pundits did a U-turn on their thoughts on how the game might go, initially going for a Cork victory but changing their mind when learning of the absence of the Castlehaven clubman.

However, the home team were able to navigate their passage to a quarter-final meeting with Derry next weekend and that said much about the squad that John Cleary has constructed.

Many other counties in both codes have found themselves in similar situations over the course of the year, making do without players whose importance cannot be stressed enough, all the more so when the bigger questions are posed when the business end of the campaign is reached.

Both Munster counties remaining in the All-Ireland race, Limerick and Clare find themselves in that worrying situation of having major concerns about the availability of key players for their semi-final showdowns with Galway and Kilkenny respectively.

Sean Finn has been out of the Limerick equation for a while because of a long-term injury but now team captain, Declan Hannon is ruled out as well.

As you go deeper into any championship campaign, the absence of those type of players can impact that bit more on a team and it's imperative that you have the resources to compensate for their absence.

Limerick's squad depth and their ability to replace like with like has been a huge factor in their dominance of recent years but nonetheless the absence of a player with Hannon's leadership qualities has to be a big blow.

All-Ireland winning captain Declan Hannon has been out injured all season.

Clare are in a similar situation as they intensify their build-up to the clash with Kilkenny with concerns over quite a few players.

They have reached the semi-final without Conor Cleary, one of their best defenders and it appears he might be struggling in the race to face the Leinster champions.

John Conlon was replaced during the course of their emphatic win over Dublin but that caused no great bother given how abject the Dubs were but it would be a different story if he missed the semi-final.

Shane O'Donnell was replaced too while Aidan McCarthy didn't feature at all and neither did David McInernry.

Clare's bench is being tested more and more but most of the answers have been forthcoming and in the likes of Paul Flanagan and Aaron Shanagher, they have big players making an impact.

But when you take on Kilkenny in an All-Ireland semi-final you need your top 15 players on the starting grid.

Galway's bench was seen to great effect too in their victory over Tipperary and one might say that the introduction of Tom Monaghan and his contribution of three points made all the difference despite the fact that Galway were, by far, the better team.

Both quarter-finals last Saturday were not in keeping with the championship thus far, the Clare and Dublin tie was far too lopsided and while the early departure of Donal Burke was a big blow to the Leinster team, they looked a team that are still a long way off of making a serious impact when the business end of the championship is played out.

Tipperary, whilst only losing by two points against Galway, were a big disappointment and one wonders if any benefit at all was derived from their record breaking, whopping victory over Offaly a week previous.

A result of that magnitude does no good to any team and the Tip forwards never sparked into life at all against Galway.

Noel McGrath, Seamus Callanan, Jake Morris and Mark Kehoe were all replaced and from open play only 1-10 was registered.

Tipperary have been far too inconsistent over the course of the season.

Yes, they maybe should have beaten Cork when a draw was the outcome and they drew as well with Limerick.

They flopped badly against Waterford when a place in the Munster final seemed certain prior to that game and as a unit aganst Galway, they came up short again.

One is sure that if you asked any Tipp supporter to assess the campaign, the answer very likely would be, a huge disappointment.

Of course, the same sentiments could be said about Cork after their failure to emerge from Munster but a Cork supporter would have far more reason for optimism going forward than his friend from Tipperary would have.

You would have to suggest that the foundations being laid in Cork are are much firmer than in the Premier County.

There are never any guarantees going forward, particularly in Munster where the battleground is fierce but given the age profile of a few of Tipp's players, there's a longer road to travel before they can be regarded as serious McCarthy Cup contenders.

There was certainly a lack of real quality in both games last Saturday.

Then again every game cannot be as compelling as what was on offer thus far, particularly in some of the Munster encounters and in the Leinster final.

So, we are down to the last four now and you would have to say that the best four teams in the championship remain.

Cork, it might be fair to say, would be the fifth best with just the minimum separating them from the quartet of Limerick, Kilkenny, Clare and Galway.

And it would also be correct to state that on any given day they could beat any of that four.

But it's a results driven business and Cork just came up short in getting over the line in three of their four Munster assignments.

Limerick remain the team that the rest must measure up to but the chasing pack are probably nearer now than they have been for some time.