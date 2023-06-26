Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 08:46

Cork drawn against Derry in All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals

Game will take place at Croke Park next weekend
Cork's Steven Sherlock under pressure from Pádraig Cassidy of Derry in the Allianz FL Division 2 game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in March of this year. Picture: Inpho/Ken Sutton

Denis Hurley

Cork will face Derry in the quarter-finals of the All-Ireland SFC after the draw took place this morning on RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland programme.

John Cleary's side and the other three winners of the preliminary quarter-finals - Mayo, Monaghan and Tyrone - were on one side of the draw, with the winners of the round-robin groups - Armagh, Derry, Dublin and Kerry - on the other.

With repeat pairings from the round-robin prohibited, Kerry could only face Monaghan or Tyrone and so that pairing was finalised first, with the Kingdom drawn against the Red Hands. Armagh and Monaghan came out together before Cork drew Derry, leaving Dublin-Mayo as the final pairing.

The games will take place at Croke Park next Saturday and Sunday, with the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee finalising details later on Monday. The seven divisional finals of the Cork Credit Unions Football League will then be scheduled so as not to clash with Cork's match.

Action from the 1993 All-Ireland final: Cork's captain, the late Mick McCarthy of O'Donovan Rossa, races clear of Derry's Dermot Healy.
Action from the 1993 All-Ireland final: Cork's captain, the late Mick McCarthy of O'Donovan Rossa, races clear of Derry's Dermot Healy.

It will be the first senior championship meeting of Cork and Derry since the 1993 All-Ireland final, which Derry won. Cork were forced to play much of the game with 14 players after the harsh sending-off of Cork's Tony Davis. Cork manager John Cleary scored 1-4 as the county beat Derry in the 1981 All-Ireland minor final.

In this year's Allianz Football League, a late fightback earned Cork a draw with the already-promoted Derry at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

<p>Sara Byrne (Douglas) winner of the AIG Irish Women's Amateur Close Championship, Connemara Golf Links, Ballyconneely, Co. Galway. 25/06/2023. Picture: Golffile | Thos Caffrey</p>

