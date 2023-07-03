Blackrock's Kevin O'Keeffe on the importance of league form ahead of the final with Sars 

WHEN Kevin O’Keeffe joined the Blackrock first-team panel it was a difficult time for the top team in the club.

The city side were struggling to compete for silverware. In 2010 at just 16 years of age, when the Rockies stood on the brink of obscurity as their top-flight status hung by a thread, O’Keeffe scored a peach of a goal late on against Blarney which proved decisive as they retained their senior status.

The city club have come a long way since and O’Keeffe has been on that journey every step of the way.

A strong underage structure put in place many years ago has and is continuing to pay off; 2020 being a particular high point when Blackrock won the Seán Óg Murphy Cup for the first time in 18 years.

A county final defeat to St Finbarr’s last year was naturally disappointing for the green and gold, but it was further proof that they are a force to be reckoned with once again following on from the 2020 success.

Blackrock are expected to be in the running for the championship crown this campaign.

O’Keeffe, who is joint captain this year along with Niall Cashman, is enjoying Blackrock’s 2023 season so far.

The Rockies won seven, drew one, and lost one from nine league games and will face Sarsfields in the RedFM Division 1 hurling league final before championship starts in August.

"We are delighted with the start to the season," the 29-year-old says. "It actually couldn’t have gone any better. From the start of the campaign, there has been a really good vibe in the dressing room.

"We put a lot of emphasis on the league, we lost just one game so it has been a really productive league campaign. A lot of young players have been drafted into the panel this year and they have raised standards. With championship around the corner I feel we are in a good place."

NEW VOICE

The city club are under a new management team this year. The enlisting of Jamie Harrington as boss, a familiar and popular figure around Church Road, was well received.

O’Keeffe, who works in PepsiCo, is full of praise for the new men on the sideline.

“The players would know Jamie very well, he has been involved with various underage teams and was a selector with the senior team before taking the manager’s job.

“Jamie has been brilliant, he’s really organised and very passionate. He has brought in two really good coaches, Trevor O’Keeffe and Shane Stapleton and they have brought something different.

“There’s a real freshness to the set up.”

The Rockies' ultimate goal is of course to win the county championship, but getting out of the group is the first port of call.

The city club are in a mouthwatering group. Glen Rovers, Bishopstown and Midleton will be Blackrock’s championship opponents. Before all that, a league decider against Sars is on the agenda.

“The new format has been fantastic, all the league and championship games are mapped out, you know exactly when you’re playing. It’s great to be looking forward to a league final before championship.

Sarsfields have been going really well in 2023 and they gave us a good clipping in the league so we will have to be on it.

"Championship then will be a totally different ball game. Glen Rovers will be a serious test in the first match, it should be a cracker.

“It will be one game at a time, that’s how you have to operate nowadays.”