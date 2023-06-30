Cork footballer Doireann O'Sullivan Wins Latest Monthly GAA Award 

AS the month of June draws to a close, Cork's ladies football star Doireann O'Sullivan will have mixed emotions as she reflects recent weeks activity on the inter county scene.

The highly talented forward helped Cork to a memorable Munster Final win over Kerry, before then picking up yet another individual accolade - the latest 96FM/C103 monthly GAA sports accolade in association with Rochestown Park Hotel.

However, defeat in Galway for the ladies in red in their opening round of the Lidl senior championship was a setback for all involved.

Thus, this Saturday's outing against Tipperary in Clonakilty sees Cork very much on a mission of atonement as they bid to get their championship campaign up and running.

Controversy over the availability of dual players along and an injury picked up by influential midfielder Sarah Leahy were further shadows over events in Pearse Stadium.

Doireann's gradual return to full fitness in springtime had given her body time to recoup from what has been a hectic schedule over recent years.

"It was the end of February before I got up and running again after the knee surgery. We have been on the road a long time with Mourneabbey, so I suppose it was nice to get a break. The body is in a good place now going forward hopefully."

Overall it's fair to say 2023 has been a contrasting year - that keyhole surgery in January limited early season game time, but a disciplined and well chartered recovery programme meant she was back to play her part as Cork made it four Munster titles on the bounce with that 5-14 to 2-17 provincial win over the Kingdom.

Doireann's contribution was as usual top drawer - 0-11 including 0-5 from open play. Her kicking skills further demonstrated with 0-8 in the championship opener in the west, where she also played a key role in her team's goal in the 3-11 to 1-11 loss.

The aim now going forward is for the team to quickly get back to the performance level of the Munster Final and build on that early silverware.

"It was great to get the better of Kerry as we had some super games with them over the years. We were happy with that performance but it's all about the bigger picture over the season," reflected Doireann.

"The league campaign was a bit up and down. I suppose we took a few chances trying out new players, but the benefit of that will only be seen long term.

"Overall, given all the success the team enjoyed, we are now in a bit of transition at the moment. My first years involved - we won five All Ireland titles - but now the gap goes back to 2017. So that has to be the aim - to get back to Croke Park on All Ireland Final day.

"Our immediate challenge are Tipperary, who are a tricky outfit - maybe a bit of a banana skin as we have beaten them twice already this year."