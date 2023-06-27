Tony Considine: Both quarter finals in the Gaelic Grounds were poor and matched the atmosphere

WITH nearly 35,000 fans at the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening, I still didn't feel the electric atmosphere I had expected.

Is this because it was a double header?

I think so, as there were four different counties represented and the crowd do not participate as much. Actually the atmosphere was quite subdued for a lot of the time.

The prize at stake was a trip to Croke Park to an All Ireland Semi final for the winners, so I thought the excitement would be a lot greater. But to get excitement going, there must be excitement on the pitch.

These games, in my opinion, did not create that. You could say they were poor enough games for quarter finals with no real intensity in either game - some very bad shooting from all sides, some awful mistakes made, and some very poor hurling in patches and not what you would expect from All-Ireland quarter finals.

Clare and Dublin took to the field first - this was a really poor game, with Dublin not showing up at all.

You still wonder how it took Clare so long to put them away. Actually until nearly the end of the first half Dublin were in this game, but then Tony Kelly decided to do something about it, and took over for a few minutes and put the game to bed scoring two great goals.

You could feel the blood draining out of the boys in blue and I think they accepted that they were in big trouble at that stage.

With Clare going into the break with a big lead, there was only one thing going to happen in the second half, and that was, the lead was going to get bigger and bigger, which is what happened.

Kelly again getting another goal and adding a few points as well, and with Mark Rodgers, who was brilliant all through, and David Fitzgerald giving him good back up, Clare were in a very comfortable position and in no danger whatsoever, and that is a good job because the Clare defence was very shaky at times, especially in the full back line.

It seems to be a problem for Clare now and I would think a major concern for Brian Lohan, with Conor Cleary a huge loss, and now John Conlan, very doubtful as well, and also David McInerney who did not line out in this game - these are the three most experienced players Clare have, and their loss would be huge if they cannot play in the All-Ireland semi final.

I do not think any team could afford to be without players of that calibre and leadership qualities - so there are a few anxious weeks ahead for Brian and his management team.

He will at least need one of them taking to the field as the group very much depend on these guys for their experience. It is a wait and see game for them now. Also Shane O'Donnell who went off injured is a major doubt too.

While victory was good for Clare, and they put up a big score, they might have paid a big price with all their injuries, especially taking on Kilkenny in the All Ireland semi final - not an easy task even with a full panel to pick from.

The second game was the one where the real fireworks was expected, but I don't think they even lit the match.

Galway vs Tipperary

Usually Tipp and Galway always produce exciting games with plenty of good hurling and savage intensity, but this was nowhere to be seen in the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening.

Galway were by far the better team and dominating for most of the game - how there was only two points in this game at the end I don't know as Galway had a big lead but then started making mistakes in their defence, a defence that was completely dominant over the Tipp forwards, with Daithi Burke leading the charge from centre back, and Cathal Mannion and Padraig Mannion brilliant along side him, delivering good ball to their inside line, which Conor Wheelan took advantage of, and along with Evan Niland, they caused the Tipperary defence huge problems.

Sean Linnane completely put Noel McGrath out of the game with great back up from Joseph Cooney.

Tom Monaghan, who was left off the starting fifteen, scored three great points when introduced.

Ronan Maher was outstanding for Tipp and got good help from Michael Breen, but the Tipperary attack was a big disappointed and well held up by the Galway defence.

Is it possible we have seen the last of some of these Tipperary players namely, Seamus Callinan and Noel McGrath, two brilliant servants for Tipp, but everyone's day comes to hand in your badge.

I think that is what these two great players will do, as time catches up with everyone.

Liam Cahill will have to start building and that does not happen overnight.

A big worry for Galway taking on Limerick - they cannot afford to be letting a big lead slip like they did here.

Somehow I do not think Limerick or Kilkenny will have many sleepless nights about taking on Clare and Galway in the semi finals, not with the form both showed here anyway, but as we all know, every game is different, and all you can do is beat what is in front of you. Henry and Brian Lohan will have a lot to think about and ponder over in the next couple of weeks.