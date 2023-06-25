Sun, 25 Jun, 2023 - 19:00

Douglas golfer Sara Byrne wins her second AIG Irish Women's Amateur Close Championship

Sara Byrne (Douglas) winner of the AIG Irish Women's Amateur Close Championship, Connemara Golf Links, Ballyconneely, Co. Galway. 25/06/2023. Picture: Golffile | Thos Caffrey

Faolan Cahill

DOUGLAS golfer Sara Byrne claimed her second AIG Irish Women's Amateur Close Championship after an exciting final day of action at Connemara Golf Links on Sunday.

Byrne defeated defending champion Beth Coulter in a thrilling repeat of last year's final, with today's match going down to the wire, as Coulter three-putted on eighteen meaning Byrne won the title and avenged her 2022 loss.

Speaking afterwards, Douglas' Byrne, who defeated Libby Fleming 3&2 in her semi-final this morning, could not hide her delight at winning.

"Absolutely over the moon, like absolutely delighted. 

"Me and Beth had a great match out there, over and back the whole time, some great golf played. I had five birdies today, I was hoping for six but got five under the bag anyways."

Winning for a second time is an amazing achievement by the 2018 Close Champion, made that little more enjoyable as she at last got a victory over Coulter when it mattered most.

"Yeah it's a bit surreal, I'm a bit lost for words at the minute. 

"But honestly just absolutely over the moon, finally got it done. This is my fourth time playing Beth in a final so, first time getting over the line"

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Leading Qualifier and Leitrim Cup winner Byrne is hopeful that this win will be the platform for more success in the weeks and months to come.

"I’ve a busy season coming up, so this is just the start of it, so hopefully it’ll give me a bit of momentum going into the next few weeks."

