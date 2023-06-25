Fr O'Neill's outstanding as they relegate Erin's Own from HL Div 1

Fr O’Neill’s 4-24 Erin’s Own 1-15

Fr O’Neill’s defeated Erin’s Own by 18 points in Aghavine on Sunday morning in the HL Division 1, and with Kanturk defeating Douglas as well as Carrigtwohill securing a point against Charlieville, Erin’s Own were left relegated to Division 2.

The Caherlag based team were stagnant in the opening stages, conceding three goals in the first seven minutes, and despite a slight improvement in the second period, they couldn't recover.

Peter O’Shea opened the scoring for the visitors, as he made a great run straight from throw in before raising the white flag, after less than 17 seconds of play.

However, the hosts responded instantaneously, as Joe Millerick picked out Billy Dunne with a dangerous ball, who turned and ran into space before burying it in the back of the Erin’s Own net.

Fr O’Neill’s raised a second green flag when Mark O’Keefe played a superb long ball into Liam O’Driscoll, who turned his man before handpassing to Dunne, who was in space. The full-forward fired home his second from close range.

Things went from bad to worse a minute later, as Dalton got in on the goalscoring action, with his long-range effort flying into the net to put the hosts up by nine.

Oran O’Regan got one back for Erin’s Own, but Fr O’Neill’s continued to extend their lead as Dunne and O’Driscoll both pointed from play.

As the pace of the game settled, the teams were much closer, as Erin’s Own outscored their opponents 3-2 in the next 10 minutes.

The visitors nearly got a goal back in the 21st minute, as Mark Collins’ free struck the post and fell to Shane Irwin, but he couldn’t keep his effort on target.

Erin’s Own improved for the remaining 10 minutes of the first period, but they had a lot of work to do in the second half, as they trailed by 11 at the interval.

Matt O'Riordan, played well for Erin's Own against Fr O'Neill's. Picture: Larry Cummins

Upon the restart, a mistake between goalkeeper and defender saw Dunne snatch possession, before scoring his third goal and putting Fr O’Neill’s up 4-12 to 0-9.

The hosts remained on top for the next eight minutes, outscoring the visitors five to one, meaning they had an astonishing 19-point advantage.

Erin’s Own improved for the remaining 20 minutes, and managed a great goal through Shane Irwin, but with the tie clearly settled, it counted for null.

Their substitutes were impactful, but Declan Dalton’s superb long-range scoring including a free from his own 45 and one from play 80 metres out, helped Fr O'Neill's cruise to victory.

Scorers for Fr O’Neill’s: D Dalton 1-12 (0-9 f), B Dunne 3-2, L O’Driscoll 0-4, John Millerick 0-3, K O’Sullivan 0-2, M O’Keefe 0-1.

Erin’s Own: M Collins 0-6 f, S Irwin 1-0, M O’Riordan, P O’Shea 0-2 each, O O’Regan, J O’Carroll, C Linehan, S Guilfoyle, T Foley 0-1 each.

FR O’NEILL’S: G Sloane; C O’Connor, E Motherway, M Millerick; M O’Keefe, D Harrington, A Kenneally; Joe Millerick, K O’Sullivan; R Cullinane, D Dalton, J Hankard; John Millerick, B Dunne, L O’Driscoll.

Subs: S O’Riordan for Hankard (34), J Shine for John Millerick (56), O Steele for O’Driscoll (59).

ERIN’S OWN: T Dillon; T O’Connell, S Broderick, C O’Sullivan; C McDonnell, J O’Carroll, J Sheehan; P O’Shea, S Kelly; M O’Riordan, S Guilfoyle, M Collins; S Irwin, O O’Regan, C Linehan.

Subs: S Cronin for O’Sullivan (21, inj), T Foley for Linehan (36), S Power for McDonnell (42), G O’Mahony for O’Regan (48).

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Aghada).