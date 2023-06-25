Sun, 25 Jun, 2023 - 16:15

Blackrock qualify for Red FM SHL final after win over Na Piarsaigh

Blackrock's Tadhg Deasy scored two goals in their win over Na Piarsaigh

Barry O'Mahony

Blackrock 2-18 

Na Piarsaigh 1-12 

BLACKROCK are into the RedFM Division 1 Hurling League Final following a win over city rivals Na Piarsaigh at Church Road on Sunday morning. 

This was the final league game for both teams. 

Blackrock knew a positive result would send them into the decider and stay on course for back-to-back league titles. 

Na Piarsaigh finish the league campaign nicely placed in mid-table with the Senior A team under the guidance of three former Cork hurling captains – Mark Mullins, Seán Óg Ó hAilpín and John Gardiner.

Blackrock were in control throughout in what was a disappointing game. 

Michael O’Halloran was on top form, ably assisted by Tadhg Deasy in the forward department. 

Na Piarsaigh had Cork U20 All-Ireland winner Ross O’Sullivan available, but he was in the main well marshalled by Seán Healy. 

The Fairhill based team lacked a cutting edge up front. 

Na Piarsaigh’s Daire Connery struck three brilliant long-range frees while sub Conor Clancy landed two tasty points late on.

Blackrock scored 1-1 inside five minutes through Deasy, but Na Piarsaigh replied with a goal of their own from Kelvin Forde. 

The winners had a 1-6 to 1-1 lead in what was a forgettable first 25 minutes. O’Sullivan converted a free for the team in black and amber before the home team put together three unanswered white flags, Cork hurler Alan Connolly with two, one from a free and a Mark O’Keeffe effort. 

The team in black and amber pointed through Shane Forde just before the break as Blackrock led 1-9 to 1-3 at half-time.

On the resumption, Blackrock hit two of the first three points before two O’Sullivan points, one from a free reduced the deficit down to five points after 36 minutes. 

But, 1-4 without reply from the Rockies effectively ended the encounter, Deasy with his second green flag, 2-15 to 1-6. 

The game tipped along with the home team ahead by 2-17 to 1-9 after 57 minutes. 

A long-range Connery free and two Clancy white flags late on showed Na Piarsaigh’s never say die attitude, but it was Blackrock who got the last score courtesy of a Kevin O’Keeffe effort.

Scorers for Blackrock: T Deasy 2-2, M O’Halloran 0-6 (0-3f), A Connolly 0-4 (0-3f), R Cotter, K O’Keeffe 0-2 each, M O’Keeffe, I O’Keeffe 0-1 each.

Na Piarsaigh: R O’Sullivan 0-5 (0-4f), D Connery 0-3f, K Forde 1-0, S Forde, C Clancy 0-2 each.

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; S Healy, A O’Callaghan, C O’Brien; C Cormack, J Cashman, N Cashman; D Meaney, M O’Keeffe; M O’Halloran, T Deasy, I O’Keeffe; A Connolly, S O’Keeffe, R Cotter.

Subs: K O’Keeffe for C Cormack (48), PJ Linehan for M O’Keeffe (52).

NA PIARSAIGH: A Hogan; P Murphy, E Gunning, A Dennehy; G Joyce, D Connery, C Buckley; D Gunning, P Lehane; K Buckley, K Forde, L Sheehan; R O’Sullivan, S Forde, S Paul Cooke.

Subs: C Clancy for S Paul Cooke (44).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s).

