Watergrasshill pip Cathedral Celtic in thrilling Corinthian's Cup final

Watergrasshill Utd 4-3 Cathedral Celtic

Watergrasshill United lifted the Corinthian’s Cup after a 4-3 victory over Cathedral Celtic in what was a cracking final at O’Sullivan Park on Sunday.

And once again, it was a terrific advertisement for the Cork AUL as these two sides produced a final that was of a very high calibre of football.

After a tentative start, Watergrasshill won a corner on the right and from Brendan Moloney’s delivery, Sean Desmond headed agonisingly over.

Then, after a through ball found its way in for Dylan Field, the winger took a steadying touch before shifting to slam home into the far corner and hand the Hill the lead on six minutes.

Referee Alan Belmajoub is flanked by Watergrasshill's Sean Desmond (left) and Cathedral Celtic's Rob Rourke (right). Also in picture are assistants Ken O'Driscoll and Paul O'Sullivan.

And after Field headed wide from Dylan McCarthy’s cross, Ian O’Callaghan got in the way of John Corcoran’s goal-bound effort at the other end.

It was all square when Colm McManamon’s corner broke at the edge of the box for Michael Peters who fired low into the corner on 19.

But, two minutes later, the Hill regained their lead once again when Ricken glanced his header from Dylan Roche’s free kick into the far corner.

A response from Cathedral Celtic then saw William Corcoran get the better of Roche before firing straight at Spriggs with a low effort.

Michael Peters won good possession before combining with William Corcoran to fire narrowly passed the far post.

Cathedral restored parity once again when the impressive Cian Madden showed neat control before firing low into the corner on 35.

Then, with five minutes to the break, the Hill were reduced to ten when Brendan Moloney received a straight red.

With just two minutes into the second period though, the Hill were in front once again when from a clearance by Dylan Roche, Sean Desmond showed blistering pace before rifling past O’Connor.

Desmond then floated a terrific diagonal ball which found Sam Dennehy, but control let him down and a half chance went.

Paul Pepper (Cork AUL) presents the man of the match award, sponosred by Gary McCarthy Trophies to Sean Desmond (Watergrasshill United).

A sweeping move from Cathedral then followed which saw John Corcoran feed Colm McManamon before the full back helped on for William Corcoran who whipped in a dangerous cross which arrived for Cian Madden.

And from an acute angle, Madden’s effort was pushed away by Spriggs, but only into the path of Derek Heaphy who struck over from 20 yards out.

Cathedral were starting to claim more possession - now that they held the numerical advantage and following a driving run from Derek Heaphy when he blazed over, William Corcoran skewed his effort off target from a favourable position.

But, at the other end, Sean Desmond headed agonisingly wide from a corner.

The tie continued to ebb and flow as the large attendance were being treated to an excellent game and it was the Hill who nosed further in front when Sean Desmond fired across goal and when it arrived for Kyle Cronin, he was in the right place to squeeze home and make it 4-2 on 80.

But, just as you thought, the game would drift away from Cathedral, a rasping effort from Darren Heaphy had Spriggs stretching to touch on to the bar and when it broke for William Corcoran he helped home to give his side a ray of hope with seven minutes left.

Cathedral had to go for it now, but in doing so, left themselves vulnerable at the back and had to depend on Jordan O’Connor to produce a magnificent point-blank save to deny Sam Dennehy before Sean Desmond cut inside from the right to crack a terrific low effort which once again, O’Connor dealt with admirably.

Cathedral did manage to create a couple of half-chances after that, but it was a gallant Watergrasshill who claimed the Corinthian’s Cup for 2022-23 in the end.

Paul Pepper (Cork AUL) presents the Corinthian's Cup to Watergrasshill's Sean Desmond.

Watergrasshill Utd: Aaron Spriggs, Dylan Roch, Chris Healy, Aaron Ricken, Andrew Desmond, Ian O’Callaghan, Dylan McCarthy, Brendan Moloney, Sean Desmond, Sam Dennehy and Dylan Field.

Subs: Kyle Cronin for Dylan Field (73).

Cathedral Celtic: Jordan O’Connor, Robert Cunningham, Colm McManamon, Johnnie O’Sullivan, Colin Farmer, Rob Rourke, Cian Madden, Derek Heaphy, Michael Peters, John Corcoran and William Corcoran.

Subs: Darren Heaphy for Johnnie O’Sullivan (60), Darren Horgan for Colm McManamon (72).

Referee: Alan Belmajoub, (assistants: Ken O’Driscoll, Paul O’Sullivan and Graham Duffy).