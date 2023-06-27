Cork bench has been a huge factor in their last two wins over teams expected to beat the Rebels

ONE of the main features of the Cork footballers impressive run to the All-Ireland quarter-finals this season has been the significant contributions that have been made by players who would have been considered amongst the more inexperienced members of the panel at the start of the year.

In every line of the pitch players have stepped up as leaders this year, which must be extremely pleasing for Cork boss John Cleary.

From U20 corner back Tommy Walsh to Luke Fahy and Rory Maguire in the half back line, to Éire Óg’s Colm O’Callaghan in midfield, and then onto attackers such as Eoghan McSweeney, Chris óg Jones and Conor Corbett, each and everyone of them has made significant contributions in this campaign to date.

They might not all have been man of the match contenders in every game, with the forwards in that list sometimes being restricted to impact roles, for instance, but the step up in confidence levels over the last number of weeks has been extremely noticeable.

Rory Maguire is a major example of this. He kicked two huge points from play in the first half against Mayo and did the same in the second half against Roscommon last Saturday.

The Castlehaven man had taken some time to grow into the Cork jersey, but he certainly is looking the part now.

Maurice Shanley of Cork celebrates with teammate Rory Maguire at the final whiste during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 match between Cork and Mayo at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Up front Chris Óg Jones came on in the 33rd minute against Roscommon and helped swing the momentum Cork’s way.

The Iveleary attacker scored two points and assisted two more in that win, in what was his best display for Cork yet.

He is another who is now looking comfortable in the red of Cork.

It is also easy to forget that Daniel O’Mahony did not line out for Cork last year.

The Knocknagree native was chosen as the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Star Football Player of the Year for his displays in helping UCC win the Sigerson Cup earlier this year, and you would be forgiven for thinking you were looking at a veteran rather than a young player that is theoretically finding his feet at this level, such is the leadership he brings to proceedings.

These contributions have signalled a superb turnaround since the Munster Championship defeat to Clare in Ennis back in early April.

That defeat feels like a long time ago now.

One of the great criticisms of Cork around that time was their complete lack of consistency, but that has not been an issue since.

They showed up in Navan to get over Louth, in what looked a real banana skin of a tie, while they were only denied a victory over Kerry by a dodgy referee decision.

The next two performances in beating the two Connacht Division 1 sides has meant that Cork are now in bonus territory.

Another stick that would have been regularly used against the Cork footballers in the past decade is their lack of bottle, but they certainly cannot be accused of lacking this in the past four games.

Cork trailed to Louth in the 57th minute in round 1 of the group stage series and came back to win by two.

They then lost to Kerry by two, but were only a point down when the Kingdom were awarded the controversial penalty that saw Sean Powter sinbinned.

By the time he returned Cork were five down. We will never know what would have happened if the penalty had not been awarded and if they hadn’t been reduced to fourteen men for ten minutes, but once again John Cleary’s side finished a game in the ascendancy, which is a valuable habit to have.

Cork vs Mayo

Kerry actually failed to score for fourteen minutes in the final quarter against the Rebels, and were praying for the final whistle late on, and Cork outscored Louth by 0-6 to 0-3 in the final fifteen minutes of their tie in Navan in late May, while they famously outscored Mayo by 1-6 to nil from the 56th minute on in their meeting at the Gaelic Grounds.

The late fade out against Roscommon, where the Connacht men scored five points in a row before Kevin O’Donovan’s winner, scuppers the stats somewhat, but Cork had outscored Roscommon by 1-10 to 0-4 between the half hour and hour marks, to again display how they are able to grow into games and wrestle momentum and control.

Perhaps the next trick for Cork is to start games quicker, although we will take these late surges if it means another win over a highly ranked side.