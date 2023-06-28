No Irish cyclists in the Tour De France is very disappointing after a great year for our professional cyclists

2023 has been a fantastic year for Irish professional cycling, hence why it is so disappointing that the grand départ of the Tour de France takes place in Bilbao in the Basque region of northern Spain this Saturday without any Irish involvement.

Last month Cork’s own Eddie Dunbar finished seventh in the Giro d’Italia, in what was the highest finish by an Irishman in the Giro since Stephen Roche’s momentous victory back in 1987.

That win proved to be the first in his historic Triple Crown of Giro, Tour and World Championships in a single year, a feat that has only been achieved one other time in the history of cycling when the remarkable Eddy Merckx won all three events in 1974.

The Banteer Eddie may not be at ‘Cannibal’ level just yet, but to come seventh in what was only his second ever Grand Tour (with the last being back in the 2019 when he came 22nd at that year’s Giro) was a superb showing, and such is his climbing prowess that we can expect him to regularly contend for podium places in the coming years.

While he will not be contending this year’s Tour if he can put in a similar performance at the Vuelta a Espana in late August for his Jayco-AlUla team then he might get a crack next year.

The other good news story has been the impressive breakout performances of EF Education-EasyPost rider Ben Healy.

The 22-year-old first came to the attention of Irish cycling fans with his victory in the national road race championships of 2020, but he announced himself to the cycling world this spring with some superb performances.

After some early season wins he really announced himself with his second place behind Tadej Pogacar in the Amstel Gold Race, and followed that up with a creditable fourth place finish behind world champion Remco Evenepoel at Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

With that kind of form in the legs he started the Giro with the expectancy of landing a maiden stage win, and did not disappoint, winning into Fossombrone on May 13, to become only Ireland’s ninth ever Grand Tour stage winner.

Dunbar and Healy were never in line to contest this year’s Tour, but Sam Bennett was, so his omission from Bora-Hansgrohe’s Tour roster will have come as a huge blow to the Carrick-on-Suir sprinter.

While he will likely go to the Vuelta in August it is the Tour that he would have been targeting.

It seems crazy to think that the last time Bennett lined up at the Tour was the day he won on the Champs-Elysées in 2020 while securing the green jersey for winning the points classification.

He will be 33 next year, and most likely at a different team.

It really does feel like three years wasted for Bennett, and his absence also means that his lead out man Ryan Mullen, the three-time Irish road race champion, and six-time TT champion, also misses out on Tour selection.

As for the Tour itself, it has the potential to be one of the greatest renewals ever, with the last two winners likely to go head-to head in what could be one of the most exciting battles in Tour history.

Pogacar looked practically unbeatable when winning the 2020 and 2021 renewals by the ripe old age of 22, and looked on course for a hat-trick last year until he inexplicably cracked in stage 11, with the previous year’s third-placed rider, Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark, capitalising by taking 2 minutes and 51 seconds out of the Slovenian.

Given that the gap between the pair in Paris was 2.43 this one moment of weakness by Pogacar proved to be the difference.

Pogacar was back to his supremely dominant self this spring, with a series of shock and awe displays ensured he won Paris-Nice before seeing off the classic specialists on his way to winning the Tour of Flanders, the Amstel Gold Race and La Fleche Wallone, only for him to receive a huge setback when breaking a wrist at Liege-Bastogne-Liege, which will have impacted his Tour prep.

Meanwhile, Vingegaard looked imperious in destroying the entire field at the recent Criterium du Dauphine, finishing well over two minutes clear of the field in the eight-day pre-Tour prep race.

It is genuinely difficult to split the pair.

The bookies, just about favour the Dane, but the smart money should go on Pogacar to prove that it is he who is cycling’s alpha dog.