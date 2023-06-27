Pat Horgan staying on for another year with Cork is the best news for Pat Ryan and the team

CORK'S hurling year ended prematurely when they failed to make it out of the group stage in the Munster SHC leaving them to look on helplessly as the race for the McCarthy Cup intensifies with each passing week.

Pat Ryan's squad are absent from the spotlight now and that will continue to be the case until the 2024 season gets up and running in the very early Spring of that year with the commencement of the national league.

However, there was some positive news last week with the announcement from Patrick Horgan that he has no intention of ending his intercounty career and will be available to the management if so required.

It goes without saying that will definitely be the case because age is not a factor where one of the great Cork forwards of any era is concerned.

Yes, his glittering career in the red jersey will not be embellished with a haul of All-Ireland medals that others possess but that won't diminish the contribution that he will have made when he eventually calls time.

Of course, if that career ends without a Celtic Cross it will be a great pity but down through the corridors of time it has been a similar story with other great players across the hurling landscape who never got to reach the podium in the Hogan Stand.

But where there's a will there is a way and despite not participating in this season's All-Ireland campaign, Cork were every bit as good as those that were in it and still are.

The margins in Munster were wafer thin and after their opening day victory over Waterford, the three subsequent games were a toss of a toin, two losses by the bare minimum and a draw.

That, of course, wasn't here nor there when the Munster campaign concluded without qualification but the portents still have to be viewed as positive.

There are never guarantees for what the future holds but Horgan's continued participation in the red jersey will be crucial given the fact that the squad will continue to evolve with the inclusion of a number of this season's winning All-Ireland squad graduating to the higher stage.

Similar sentiments should be expressed where another veteran, Seamus Harnedy is concerned because alongside Horgan, he was one of Cork's best performers in the Munster campaign.

In a wide-ranging interview last week the Glen great declared that part of the reason to wants to stay on board has been influenced by the emergence of quite a number of young and very talented players.

“They are coming in wanting the team to be better and it is good to be in that environment.

“They are mad eager to practice all the things they need to practice, it's unreal to be around it and I love that stuff.''

One believes that those young players that Horgan referred to feel the exact same way about being in his presence and learning from him and the utter dedication that he exhibits.

In fact, one could say without fear of being contradicted that Horgan is probably one of the most dedictaed individuals ever to don a red jersey.

One is certain that up in the Glen Field similar thoughts would be expressed.

It can only be a huge positive for Cork that he is committing again to the 2024 season and whilst he might not wear the captain's armband, he leads by example every time he goes out to play.

Whether or not he gets his hands on that coveted All-Ireland medal remains to be seen and it must be recalled that another of the modern era's great forwards, Joe Canning only got his hands on one when Galway triumphed in the 2017 All-Ireland decider.

Great players in all codes end their careers with getting their hands on the ultimate prize but unti such time before they hang up the boots the cause must endure and it will for Horgan, one of the truly great Cork hurling forwards.

For now, though, it's a case of being a spectator as the four teams that contested last season's All-Ireland semi-finals will be renewing acquaintances again the weekend after next and exactly in the same order, Limerick V Galway and Clare V Kilkenny.

Such a scenario is not a frequent happening, the four participants in the two provincial finals still in with a big shout.

The possibility, of course, exists too that we could have a repeat of a provincial final in the All-Ireland final, Limerick against Clare or Kilkenny against Galway.

If it's Limerick against Clare it would be their third championship collision of the season as it would be in the case of the two Leinster counties.

Galway certainly threw the cat among the pigeons in the great debate surrounding Munster hurling against Leinster hurling.

In advance of both All-Ireland quarter-finals at the weekend there was a strong school of thought that Kilkenny would be representing Leinster on their own in the two semi-finals.

Clare kept their their end of the bargain for Munster by hammering a hugely disappointing Dublin team but Tipp came up short in their effort to join them in the last four.

Limerick vs Cork

Make no mistake about it, this was a huge setback for the Premier County and whilst they performed a whole lot better than they did in last season's campaign, it appears that they are still some way short of being taken as serious All-Ireland contenders.

Their loss to Waterford and their totally inept first-half display against Galway is proof of that and any team that manages just three points from play in the first-half of an All-Ireland quarter-final is going to end up in the loser's dressingroom on most occasions.

They did show great perseverance to be still in the game coming down the home stretch against Galway but that was as much to do with Galway's profligacy as it was to do with Tipp's comeback.

Galway could have thrown it all away with their final delivery but, at the same time, they deserve enormous credit for the manner that they were able to reinvent themselves after that shattering Leinster final loss to Kilkenny.

They are firmly in the mix now and let's recall how close they were to getting past Limerick in last season's semi-final.