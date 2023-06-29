Sheehan happy with Pairc Ui Chaoimh offering and says stadium should get more big games

CORK GAA Chairman Marc Sheehan was thrilled to see Páirc Uí Chaoimh host an All-Ireland SFC quarter-final and believes the stadium could have housed even more high-profile games this year.

Naturally, the county board was disappointed that Páirc Uí Chaoimh missed out on an opportunity to host the 2023 Munster senior hurling championship decider and one of this year’s All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-finals.

Yet, Cork GAA Chairman Marc Sheehan was basking in the glow of a superb result deep in the bowels of the rebuilt stadium minutes after Cork’s 1-point All-Ireland SFC quarter-final defeat of Roscommon last Saturday.

As elated as the Cork players and mentors around him, Sheehan was equally delighted to witness another successfully-run event at Cork GAA’s headquarters.

“We were absolutely delighted with the attendance of 14,294 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh,” Sheehan said.

“I was very confident coming into the weekend that we would be in excess of 10,000 following the trend of ticket sales.

“There was another very big crowd in here today. It was a great day where we honoured the 1973 Cork All-Ireland football winning team from 50 years ago.

"34 Primary School teams who were involved in Sciath na Scoil were here as well.

ACTION MAN: Cork's Brian O'Driscoll is challenged by Enda Smith and David Murray of Roscommon at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

“Páirc Uí Chaoimh is the best stadium in the country. It is also the best playing surface.

"I don’t have much more to say than what has already been said about why certain matches weren’t played here.

“It continues to baffle me but we are so proud of this stadium, so proud of the facilities, the surface the players get to perform on and the patron experience.

“It is a fabulous place and what better place to have our Cork senior football team playing, winning and into an All-Ireland SFC quarter-final.”

John Cleary and his senior panel’s last competitive appearance of 2023 on their home ground delivered a cracking match that wasn’t decided until Kevin O’Donovan’s injury-time winner.

The visible ‘Live at the Marquee’ giant tent may have been decked out in Roscommon’s colours but last Saturday ended in a sea of red and white as Cork’s supporters applauded their team off the pitch.

A quarter-final at Croke Park safely secured, the undeniable feel-good factor surrounding the Cork senior footballers was evident on the smiles of patrons and players alike.

“It was just a super result,” March Sheehan said.

“It was a super performance too. Maybe choppy enough in the first half but we went in only a point down. From there though, they really, really worked so hard.

“The scenes at the final whistle, the genuine joy and affection for the team at the final whistle (was special).

"In fairness, it had been building up since the previous Sunday and the win in Limerick against Mayo.

“We have beaten two Division 1 teams from Connacht within seven days. We are into the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals which is really important.”

Sheehan may be the county board Chairman but is also a Cork GAA supporter. Croke Park beckons once again for the county’s footballers.

“Look, I’m just so pleased for the Cork players and the senior management team,” Sheehan concluded.

“They have worked so hard, had a good National League campaign and these results are great team-building exercises.

“We are doing more than team-building now at this stage but grinding out results, coming from behind against Mayo and finishing so strongly against Roscommon, I’m just really delighted for the lads.

“They have put so much into it. Things are coming right and we are very happy to be where we are.”