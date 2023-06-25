Sun, 25 Jun, 2023 - 09:25

John Cleary cites belief from Mayo win as key to victory over Roscommon

"Maybe if we hadn’t had the victory over a Division 1 team under our belt, we mightn’y have got over the line."
Cork manager John Cleary during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter Final match between Cork and Roscommon at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Tom Beary/Sportsfile

Denis Hurley

In the eyes of Cork manager John Cleary, the belief taken from beating Mayo the previous week was key in getting over the line against Roscommon.

For the first time since 2009, Cork have beaten two Division 1 teams in the same championship campaign. Until the first hurdle was cleared, there would be some doubts as to the team’s capabilities but, with a quarter-final in Croke Park to come, Cleary hopes they can now build on their progress even more.

“I don’t know what’s inside their heads at all times but, if you’re getting beaten all the time by Division 1 teams, confidence can seep out of the players,” Cleary said.

“I think it has to help them and I think that last week’s victory helped us today. We didn’t fear Roscommon – we respected them, but maybe if we hadn’t had the victory over a Division 1 team under our belt, we mightn’y have got over the line.

“Even when we were four points down, we felt that if we kept at it, kept to the process, kept going at them, we’d get our chances.

“Look, a lot of these games, like happened today, come down to fine margins. At the end, it was a draw and it looked like extra time, they had possession and we had possession and we had that bit of luck at the end.

“But you make the bit of luck then, we were able to take it when we got the possession and got it over the bar.”

Victory was hard-earned though and Cleary admitted that he did have some concerns when Cork fell 0-7 to 0-3 behind in the first half. However, a strong finish to the first half had them just one behind at half-time.

“I was worried,” he said.

“The biggest couple of things there is that we had our six or seven turnovers turning right into their hands and they were so patient. Enda Smith kicked two good points for them.

“We were just wondering if they had our measure today and if they were going to suck us up and hit us on the break and then when they had possession be patient and pick us off. When we got possession then we didn't make any use of it.

“The big thing for us and it gave us great confidence at half-time was getting the three points and getting it back to one. Having not played at all for 30 minutes, we were now only a point down.

“We said, ‘Surely lads, there is more we can give and we are better than what we showed in the first-half and drive on for the second half.’ That's what we did, bar when they took over there coming towards the end. The main thing is we got over the line by a point and we are thrilled with that.”

With Croke Park next on the agenda, Cork would love to have captain Brian Hurley available but Cleary is unsure if the hamstring injury sustained against Mayo will have cleared up in time.

“I don't know is the answer,” he said.

“We'll see how he goes this week. We thought last weekend he might be okay. But it was obvious on Thursday night that he was only at 50 percent.”

#cork gaa
