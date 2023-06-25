Sun, 25 Jun, 2023 - 08:31

Three reasons Cork got the better of Roscommon

Having beaten Mayo, Rebels got the better of another Division 1 side on Saturday
Cork's Rory Maguire tries to close down Roscommon goalkeeper Conor Carroll in Saturday's game. Picture: Tom Beary/Sportsfile

Denis Hurley

COMPOSURE

Cork faced big questions in each half, similar but different – down by 0-7 to 0-3, there was a risk that the game could get away from them, while level in injury time after leading by five suggested that they might suffer what they did to Mayo last week.

In each instance, there was never a danger of panic and they did what they needed to. Three points as half-time approached turned a four-point deficit into one of just a single point and, with extra time looming, Cork soaked up Roscommon’s pressure and then hit them for the winner.

GOALS

At this stage of this season, when evenly matched teams meet the margins will be fine, something that John Cleary alluded to. Roscommon had two good goal chances during the game but Micheál Aodh Martin saved from Enda Smith in the first half and Diarmuid Murtagh in the second, the latter especially important as Cork had just drawn level.

Apart from a half-chance where a fisted pass across goal by Conor Corbett was too high for Ian Maguire, Corbett’s goal was Cork’s first opportunity for a green flag and they took it.

SCORING SPREAD

Steven Sherlock was Cork’s highest scorer in the championship going into Saturday and he added a creditable five points to that tally – though it should have been six. Second to Sherlock was Brian Hurley but the captain was absent and when he missed the Munster SFC game against Clare, Cork struggled. On Saturday, there were eight other scorers, including four starting backs (Rory Maguire with two, as against Mayo) and three subs.

cork gaa
