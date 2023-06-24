Cork City WFC make it two wins from two games in the Avenir Sports Women's All-Island Cup

Treaty United 1

Cork City 3

CORK CITY'S adventures in the new Avenir Sports Women's All-Island Cup continued with a 3-1 victory over Treaty United at the Market Fields on Saturday

Fiana Bradley’s first senior goal for the club was the difference, as it gave Danny Murphy’s team a lead they never once looked like relinquishing.

Christina Dring got the second and Eva Mangan completed their afternoon by finding the back of the net from outside of the box.

This means that the club will top the group and qualify for the semi-finals with just a draw next Saturday against Crusaders in Belfast.

City went into this Munster derby looking to build on last week’s 2-1 victory over DLR Waves, their first win of the season.

They clearly took confidence from that result, as they dominated possession at the Market Fields.

This led a ball from Jesse Mendez splitting the Treaty midfield and Dring held this up.

Treaty United v Cork City WFC: Eva Mangan, Cork City WFC, controlling the ball against Emma Deegan, Treaty United

She played a quick pass to Chloe Atkinson on the right, and her cross was knocked down to Bradley.

The forward wasted no time and hit the roof of the net, and City led in the 10th minute.

Jessica Heffernan tried to instantly respond for Treaty, and her cross went straight into the hands of Abby McCarthy.

City shrugged off Treaty’s attempt to equalise, and continued to dictate the pace of the game.

This led to a number of chances, with the best one falling to Bradley. She collected a cross that Atkinson sent in, and McInerney stopped her from shooting inside the penalty area.

Her next attempt was from distance and the forward had to watch as the ball rolled narrowly wide.

The general feeling was that a second goal was coming, and Bradley created this by intercepting a goal-kick. Dring finished this off this and City doubled their lead in the 27th minute.

City didn’t allow the home side to wrestle control from them after the break.

They continued to pass the ball out from their own half and create chances.

Abby McCarthy worked closely with Jesse Mendez and Ciara McNamara in defence, and they helped City build from the back.

McInerney stopped City from turning in a corner in the 62nd minute as she stood her ground on the line and cleared the ball for Treaty.

This followed Lauren Singleton just missing the target with her first touch. Once again City pinned Treaty into their own half, and Mangan made this spell count by firing in the third goal.

Treaty United v Cork City WFC: Katie Lawlee, Women Treaty United clashing with Chloe Atkinson and Christina Dring, Cork City WFC

At 3-0 City were cruising, and the crossbar denied Ellie O’Brien from scoring a goal of the season contender from outside the box after Kiera Sena set her up.

The only thing that dampened the mood was Michaela Cumes’ pulling one back for Treaty in the 85th minute, as it stopped City from getting their first clean sheet of the season.

Treaty United: Katie Irwin; Grace McInerney, Jessica Heffernan, Katie Lawlee, Ruth McDonnell, Aoife Mulkern, Michaela Cumes, Yanna Leahy, Eabha O'Driscoll, Ciara Griffin, Kelsey Reeves.

Subs: Hannah Saidi for McDonnell (78), Naoise Griffin for Heffernan (90), Cork City: Abby McCarthy; Lauren Walsh, Ciara McNamara, Christina Dring, Eva Mangan, Shaunagh McCarthy, Chloe Atkinson, Jesse Mendez, Niamh Cotter, Fina Bradley, Kiera Sena.

Subs: Lauren Singleton for Bradley (61), Ellie O’Brien for Dring (61), Alix Mendez for Mangan (70), Danielle Burke for Walsh (70), Jesse Mendez for Heidi Mackin (70).

Referee: Ian O’Keeffe