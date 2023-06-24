Cork jockey Wayne Lordan has big win at Royal Ascot onboard Age Of Kings

Age Of Kings gave Innishannon native Wayne Lordan victory in the Group 3 Jersey Stakes on the final day of the Royal Ascot Meeting at the Berkshire track on Saturday.

He was the perceived Ballydoyle second string with Ryan Moore opting for The Antarctic.

Age Of Kings had dissapointed badly in the recent Irish 2,000 Guineas behind stable companion Paddington himself a Group One winner here on Tuesday.

Despite his poor run at the Curragh Age Of Kings wasn't neglected in the market, supported at 66/1 in the morning and returned at 21/1. Wayne got a lovely lead from Frankie Dettori onboard the uneasy favourite Covey.

Lordan swooped to conquer two furlongs out ultimately winning by a length.

Age Of Kings had finished seventh at the Royal Meeting last year in the Coventry Stakes and was winning for the second time adding to a Curragh victory as a juvenile.

Lordan was out of luck in the opening Chesham Stakes on the Ballydoyle second string Content who'd shown immense promise at Leopardstown last week.

She was possibly unsuited by the quick turnaround and raced far too freely early on. She paid the price for her keen tendencies, fading into thirteenth.

She remains a filly for the future and is clearly better than her finishing position suggested and she remains one to log in your horse tracker.

Wayne had finished a cracking fourth in a huge field in yesterday's fiercely competitive Sandringham Handicap aboard Unless.

She is a progressive filly who has improved from race to race after some had questioned her attitude earlier in the campaign.

Wayne rode his first winner for former Berring's trainer Gerry Cully aboard Ethbaat at Killarney in 1998.

He's enjoyed multiple Group success in the interim . His first Group One success came in 2010 aboard Sole Power in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York when a rank outsider at 100/1 for Eddie Lynam.

Wayne landed his first classic victory aboard Winter in the 2017 1,000 Guineas.

Wayne had joined the all conquering Aidan O'Brien stable in Ballydoyle in 2017 and added to his Classic gains with Hermosa in the 1,000 Guineas in 2019.

Later that year he landed the biggest success of his career in the United States in the Breeders Cup aboard Iridessa for Joseph O'Brien in the Breeders Cup Fillies and Mare's Turf.

The Cork pilot also enjoyed a memorable Royal Ascot success in 2014 for Eddie Lynam aboard Slade Power in the Group One Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

Lynam had provided Wayne with his first Group one win.