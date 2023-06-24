Cork Player Ratings: Mattie Taylor the top performer as Cork knock Roscommon out of the championship

Micheal Aodh Martin:

Made a great save in the 21st minute to repel Enda Smith, and did even better to deny Diarmuid Murtagh from point blank range early in the second half.

Mixed up his kickouts brilliantly, with his restarts in the crucial second half really being on the money. 8

Maurice Shanley:

The Clon man played his part in what was a tight and disciplined Cork defensive display. 6

Daniel O’Mahony: Great leadership from the Knocknagree full back. He had a huge tussle with Enda Smith and came out on top. 8

Tommy Walsh:

Clipped over an important long range point just before half time when Cork really needed a score. 7

Luke Fahy:

Fouled for a free that Sherlock kicked in the first half and kicked a quality score on the hour mark before having to depart with a hamstring injury. 7

Rory Maguire:

Like last week he slotted two brilliant points from play with them coming just after half time when Cork started to take the game to Roscommon. 8

Conor Carroll of Roscommon in action against Rory Maguire of Cork during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter Final match between Cork and Roscommon at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Tom Beary/Sportsfile

Mattie Taylor:

The Mallow man scored a crucial point just before the break to bring Cork to within one point. Surged forward down the left flank all day and was deservedly chosen as the official man of the match. 9

Colm O’Callaghan:

Not as prominent under kickouts as he normally is due to Cork changing their strategy, but worked hard all game, coming up with a few big turnovers. 7

Ian Maguire:

Tireless display as ever, and even with the tank empty he made one last lung bursting run down the middle in injury time, which allowed him to slip the ball to O’Donovan for the winner. 8

Brian O’Driscoll:

Assisted Luke Fahy’s second half point. Another to work himself to a standstill. Has well and truly justified his return to the set up this year. 7

Ruairí Deane:

Was not a guaranteed that he would start but Cork were glad he did. For the second week in a row he was replaced by the Cork goal scorer. 7

Killian O’Hanlon:

Offered himself as a kickout option for Martin throughout and assisted Jones for an important point. 7

Sean Powter:

Assisted the goal for Conor Corbett with a textbook looping hand pass off his weak hand in the 66th minute. 7

Steven Sherlock:

No surprise to see him start after last week's heroics, and especially so given the unavailability of Brian Hurley. Kicked five points and should have had another that was wrongly waved wide. 6

Eoghan McSweeney:

Had an early assist for a Sherlock point but struggled to get into it after, and was replaced by Jones. 6

Subs:

Chris og Jones:

Came on in the 33rd minute and within a few minutes of the start of the second half he had got two assists and a point, and kicked another crucial point in the 59th minute. 8

Conor Corbett:

Fouled for a Sherlock free in the 47th minute and was on hand to slot Powter’s popped pass into the corner in the 56th minute for a crucial goal. 8

Kevin O’Donovan:

Managed to ghost in for the brilliant fisted winner in injury time. 8 Thomas Clancy: Added a physical presence late on. 6

John O’Rourke:

Late appearance. 6