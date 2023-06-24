Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 16:45

Cork Player Ratings: Mattie Taylor the top performer as Cork knock Roscommon out of the championship

Cork Player Ratings: Mattie Taylor the top performer as Cork knock Roscommon out of the championship

Cork players. from left, Luke Fahy, John O’Rourke and Daniel O’Mahony celebrates after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter Final match between Cork and Roscommon at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Tom Beary/Sportsfile

Derek daly

Micheal Aodh Martin: 

Made a great save in the 21st minute to repel Enda Smith, and did even better to deny Diarmuid Murtagh from point blank range early in the second half. 

Mixed up his kickouts brilliantly, with his restarts in the crucial second half really being on the money. 8 

Maurice Shanley: 

The Clon man played his part in what was a tight and disciplined Cork defensive display. 6 

Daniel O’Mahony: Great leadership from the Knocknagree full back. He had a huge tussle with Enda Smith and came out on top. 8 

Tommy Walsh: 

Clipped over an important long range point just before half time when Cork really needed a score. 7 

Luke Fahy: 

Fouled for a free that Sherlock kicked in the first half and kicked a quality score on the hour mark before having to depart with a hamstring injury. 7 

Rory Maguire: 

Like last week he slotted two brilliant points from play with them coming just after half time when Cork started to take the game to Roscommon. 8 

Conor Carroll of Roscommon in action against Rory Maguire of Cork during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter Final match between Cork and Roscommon at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Tom Beary/Sportsfile
Conor Carroll of Roscommon in action against Rory Maguire of Cork during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter Final match between Cork and Roscommon at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Tom Beary/Sportsfile

Mattie Taylor: 

The Mallow man scored a crucial point just before the break to bring Cork to within one point. Surged forward down the left flank all day and was deservedly chosen as the official man of the match. 9

Colm O’Callaghan: 

Not as prominent under kickouts as he normally is due to Cork changing their strategy, but worked hard all game, coming up with a few big turnovers. 7 

Ian Maguire: 

Tireless display as ever, and even with the tank empty he made one last lung bursting run down the middle in injury time, which allowed him to slip the ball to O’Donovan for the winner. 8 

Brian O’Driscoll: 

Assisted Luke Fahy’s second half point. Another to work himself to a standstill. Has well and truly justified his return to the set up this year. 7 

Ruairí Deane: 

Was not a guaranteed that he would start but Cork were glad he did. For the second week in a row he was replaced by the Cork goal scorer. 7 

Killian O’Hanlon: 

Offered himself as a kickout option for Martin throughout and assisted Jones for an important point. 7 

Sean Powter: 

Assisted the goal for Conor Corbett with a textbook looping hand pass off his weak hand in the 66th minute. 7 

Steven Sherlock: 

No surprise to see him start after last week's heroics, and especially so given the unavailability of Brian Hurley. Kicked five points and should have had another that was wrongly waved wide. 6 

Eoghan McSweeney: 

Had an early assist for a Sherlock point but struggled to get into it after, and was replaced by Jones. 6 

Subs:

Chris og Jones: 

Came on in the 33rd minute and within a few minutes of the start of the second half he had got two assists and a point, and kicked another crucial point in the 59th minute. 8 

Conor Corbett: 

Fouled for a Sherlock free in the 47th minute and was on hand to slot Powter’s popped pass into the corner in the 56th minute for a crucial goal. 8 

Kevin O’Donovan: 

Managed to ghost in for the brilliant fisted winner in injury time. 8 Thomas Clancy: Added a physical presence late on. 6 

John O’Rourke: 

Late appearance. 6

More in this section

DHL Stormers v Munster - United Rugby Championship Final Munster learn opponents for next season’s Champions Cup 
Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar - UEFA EURO 2024 Championship Qualifier Adam Idah confident Republic of Ireland can cause Euro 2024 qualifying shock 
Matthew Moore is presented with the Men’s Under-16 International Player of the Year award by Paul Osam 20/6/2023 Cork City’s Matthew Moore named Under-16 International Player of the Year 
#cork gaa
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">Not round for long: A football finding it’s way into a neighbour’s garden often has as much chance making it back over the wall as an East Berliner in the Cold War era.</p>

The Longshot: A wall, a ball and a tale to fill you with terror

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more