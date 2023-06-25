GAAGo pundits believe all teams left in the All-Ireland football championship will be wary of Cork

THERE was a new GAAGo panel for the Cork and Roscommon quarter final preliminary clash at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday that saw the Rebels run out 1-14 to 0-15 winners over the Rossies, following a pulsating clash with former Kerry ace Bryan Sheehan and Laois star Ross Munnelly on analysis duty.

When the news filtered through that Cork’s captain Bryan Hurley would miss the game through injury there were some interesting thoughts from both panelists with St Finbarr’s Steven Sherlock getting the nod to replace him.

Munnelly said: “Hurley is all action with the ability to win plenty of ball and take on men with Sherlock a little different as he comes on the loop and tries to find a little space to get clear looks that he is deadly accurate from.”

Sheehan, who had plenty of experience in competing in games of this magnitude was rather philosophical in summing both teams approach, Sheehan said: “Last week’s games will be forgotten about but Roscommon will know they finished third in their Division One league campaign and to me they are further down the road than this Cork team.”

Both pundits were confident of Roscommon doing the business and the pre match thoughts of Cork manager John Cleary were interesting.

Cleary said: "It’s nice to be here in Pairc Ui Chaoimh in our fabulous home venue and the good thing is we like playing on this surface.

Ruairí Deane of Cork scores a point during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter Final match between Cork and Roscommon at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Tom Beary/Sportsfile

“The buzz from the Mayo win lasted a day and then you realise you have a bigger task 5 days later and all we have done in the past week is concentrate on today’s opponents.

“We are looking forward to playing another quality team and although it remains to be seen what last week’s win against Mayo took out of us but Roscommon are also on the back of a game against Kildare.”

The Roscommon manager Davy Burke was very upbeat before the throw in.

“Why wouldn’t you want to be in a fabulous stadium like this today and there will be no excuses from my side if we fail to do the business.”

Sheehan was the sole pundit for the half time chat and he leant towards the performance of Roscommon in the opening exchanges.

Sheehan added: “Fair play to Roscommon they got off to a great start and dictated the play and as we eluded too before the game that had great width to their game.

“To be fair to Cork they pushed up in the last 10 minutes of the half and the game turned on its head and I would say Roscommon were pleased to hear the sound of the half time whistle.”

The contribution of Roscommon’s Enda Smith once again came in for special mention from Sheehan.

“What can I say about this man only that he’s an incredible footballer and if Roscommon had taken their goal opportunity Cork could have been in real trouble.”

On the restart Cork took the game to Roscommon and the full time whistle saw the Cork supporters overjoyed with the win with Mattie Taylor picking the man of the match award.

The Mallow man was naturally delighted with the win Taylor said: “I am picking up this award on behalf of a fantastic squad of 30 players and now we have a trip to Croke Park for a quarter final that will be another test on this wonderful journey.”

Brian Sheehan and his Laois colleague who had both tipped Roscommon to do the business were gracious in their praise of Cork.

Sheehan concluded: “You have to be impressed in how Cork played in the second half and I don’t think any of the teams that make the quarter final will fancy facing them.”