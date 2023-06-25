Cork v Roscommon – Three Talking Points from Cork's big win in Pairc Ui Chaoimh

A Team To Be Proud Of

We have witnessed enough dark and disappointing days following the Cork senior footballers in recent times.

Saturday’s victory over Roscommon was vindication for all the hard work put in by John Cleary, his backroom team and a panel of players with oceans of self-belief since the New Year.

The improved defensive solidity, increased scoring threats off the bench and that most important ingredient of all, momentum, were clearly apparent as Cork saw off another Division 1 county.

Cleary talked about the importance of regularly overcoming Division 1 opposition in the immediate aftermath of the Mayo win.

Too many times in the recent past, Cork have failed to follow important wins and instead fallen flat.

Not so last Saturday.

This is a different Cork senior football team and one sick of moral victories.

The confidence gained by the manner in which they overcame Mayo and Louth was apparent in the dying embers of a close game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Saturday.

Refusing to panic and trusting the system they are becoming increasingly accustomed to, Cork delivered in a high-profile, championship knockout game.

Few, if any Cork supporters believed their team would reach an All-Ireland quarter-final at the start of 2023.

Now, what’s to say this emerging panel of players cannot buck the trend once more and cause an upset in Croke Park?

Daniel O’Mahony, left and Brian O’Driscoll of Cork celebrate after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter Final match between Cork and Roscommon at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Tom Beary/Sportsfile

That will be the target irrespective of who Cork end up facing, Armagh, Derry or Dublin.

Playing a brand of football that is not easy on the eye, Cork won’t care one iota.

Playing to their collective strengths of forcing turnovers breaking at pace with the ball and transitioning into scoring areas, this is a Cork team that has earned their supporters and neutrals respect.

Is there another kick in this Cork team?

Perhaps, but most importantly of all, the county has a team to be proud of and one to get behind at GAA HQ next time out.

Altered Attacking Options

News of Brian Hurley’s omission due to injury, replaced by Darragh Cashman on the panel, came as a blow prior to throw-in.

That meant the debate about Steven Sherlock’s utilisation as a ‘finisher’ off the bench rather than as a starter would have to wait for another time.

The St Finbarr’s hitman started and scored with his first touch. Sherlock landed two additional frees to leave Cork a point behind at the break.

Brian O’Driscoll was the Rebels’ only other scoring forward during that timeframe however, but a better spread was needed during the second 35 minutes.

John Cleary got that and a whole lot more as his team pressed higher on the Roscommon kick-outs and got their just rewards after the break.

Pressing the Rossies deep in their own half, it was fitting that substitute Conor Corbett finished off a turnover from a Roscommon kick-out into the back of the net.

Add in Chris Óg Jones two points and ability to stretch his opposing defence and Cork’s forward-line were helping turn a tight game in their team’s favour.

A defender, Kevin O’Donovan, may have fisted the winning score but Cork’s forward’s contributed as much off the ball as they did when in possession.

It is the hallmark of a panel growing in confidence with each passing week.

Tommy Walsh of Cork is tackled by Enda Smith of Roscommon during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter Final match between Cork and Roscommon at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Tom Beary/Sportsfile

Case For The Defence

Cork’s mammoth defensive effort in overcoming Mayo at the TUS Gaelic Grounds involved keeping Kevin McStay’s side scoreless from the 56th minute.

John Cleary made seven substitutions that afternoon and only one of those, Kevin O’Donovan, was a defender.

A similar effort was required if the Rossies were to be overcome.

Devoid of possession for much of the first half, Cork’s back six maintained their shape and restricted the visitors to three points from open play.

What was lacking from the Mayo performance was Cork’s defence’s inability to transition the ball at pace into the attack.

That changed shortly after the resumption when a faster breaking Rebels team scored three excellent points, two from overlapping full-back Rory Maguire.

Cork were back to their counter-attacking best when Luke Fahy weighed in with a well-worked score shortly after.

As with their win over Mayo, Cork’s defensive structure and superior conditioning told for much of the second half.

Granted, Roscommon came back at them in the final quarter, scoring five unanswered points but, crucially, Cork refused to panic.

Winning a tight encounter, Cork did not concede a late goal that might have swung the result in Roscommon’s favour.

Another feather in the cap of Cork’s improving defence.