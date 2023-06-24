Cork v Roscommon: Kevin O'Donovan's late winner sends Rebels into quarter-finals

Cork 1-14

Roscommon 0-16

Sub Kevin O'Donovan was the Cork hero as his injury-time point gave them victory over Roscommon to earn a place in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals.

Before a crowd of 14,294 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday afternoon, John Cleary's side were under pressure as five Roscommon points between the 61st and 69th minutes brought them level.

Cork didn't panic, though they were helped when Roscommon fouled the ball when in a good position to go for a winner. From the free, Seán Powter and Ian Maguire linked up to get the ball to O'Donovan, who fisted over. At the death, Roscommon had Enda Smith sent off for an off-the-ball incident and Cork ensured that no equaliser was coughed up.

It means that Cork will be in Monday morning's quarter-final draw, playing one of the group-toppers from the round-robin stage - Dublin, Armagh or Derry as they cannot face Kerry.

Cork never led at any stage in the first half but the team departed the field at half-time to a large roar, having scored the last three points before the break.

It left them just a point in arrears, 0-7 to 0-6, after what had been a largely frustrating and sometimes passive 25 minutes of football. With Roscommon allowed to hoard possession and patiently wait for an opening, Cork sat back and soaked up the pressure for the most part, in the hope of breaking quickly, as they had done so effectively against Mayo.

While the tactic ensured they were never over-run – Roscommon’s only goal effort in the opening half was an Enda Smith shot that Micheál Aodh Martin comfortably dealt with – Cork’s handling let down when they did look to maximise their own periods with the ball.

Steven Sherlock, a late inclusion at the expense of injured captain Brian Hurley, kicked his second point of the day on 15 minutes, a free after he himself had been fouled, to leave it 0-4 to 0-3 for Roscommon but the visitors threatened to ease clear in the wake of that.

A big Ciaráin Murtagh free was followed by a point from his brother Diarmuid after a good transition when a Cork move came to ground on the Roscommon 45. When Matty Taylor was harshly punished for a tackle on Donie Smith on 26 minutes, Ciaráin Murtagh converted the free to make it 0-7 to 0-3.

There was a strong response from Cork, though, as a Sherlock free crept inside the post. When a Taylor turnover allowed Tommy Walsh to score a good point, it was 0-7 to 0-5 and then Taylor ensured that it was just a one-point game heading to the dressing rooms.

Cork's Steven Sherlock scoring a point against Roscommon. Picture: Tom Beary/Sportsfile

At half-time, the 1973 All-Ireland-winning Cork team was presented to the crowd. Fifty years ago, the idea of a point-scoring number 3 might have seemed alien but by the 40th minute Cork’s Rory Maguire – wearing 3 but operating at centre-back – had pointed twice. Both times were to level – his initial effort made it 0-7 each but Roscommon almost replied with a goal, Martin brilliantly saving from Diarmuid Murtagh and the visitors’ goalkeeper Conor Carroll stroking over the resultant 45.

The momentum was with Cork now though and Chris Óg Jones, brought on just before half-time, put them in front for the first time on 41 minutes. Though Roscommon re-took the lead through sub Conor Cox and Diarmuid Murtagh, it was the last time they led.

Sherlock levelled on 47 with his fourth before Taylor and the tireless Brian O’Driscoll set up Luke Fahy to make it 0-11 to 0-10. Sherlock was on hand with another free to give Cork their biggest lead of the day up to then.

After Roscommon sub Daire Cregg pointed from an attacking mark, Sherlock was incensed to be denied a point after stripping Brian Stack of possession. While his shot curled inside the post, the umpires disagreed. Thankfully, the next score lessened the pain of that call.

When Cork won possession close to the Roscommon goal, Conor Corbett – introduced earlier for Ruairí Deane – found Seán Powter and then continued on to take the return pass. While he was under pressure as Carroll came off his line, the attacker’s shot rolled past the goalkeeper and in off the post.

Jones’s second point immediately after that put Cork into a 1-3 to 0-11 advantage with 11 minutes remaining. They were made to work for victory, but they got it.

Scorers for Cork: S Sherlock 0-5 (0-3f), C Corbett 1-0, C Óg Jones, R Maguire 0-2 each, T Walsh, L Fahy, M Taylor, B O'Driscoll, K O'Donovan 0-1 each.

Roscommon:D Murtagh 0-6 (0-3f), C Murtagh 0-5 (0-3f), D Cregg (0-1m), E Smith 0-2 each, C Carroll (0-1 45) 0-1 each.

CORK: MA Martin (Nemo Rangers); T Walsh (Kanturk), D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), M Shanley (Clonakilty); L Fahy (Ballincollig), R Maguire (Castlehaven), M Taylor (Mallow); C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), I Maguire (St Finbarr’s); K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), S Powter (Douglas), B O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh); R Deane (Bantry Blues), S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), E McSweeney (Knocknagree).

Subs: C Óg Jones for McSweeney (34), C Corbett for Deane (44, injured), K O'Donovan for Shanely (48), T Clancy for Fahy (59), J O'Rourke for O'Hanlon (70).

ROSCOMMON: C Carroll; D Murray, B Stack, N Daly; C Hussey, C Daly, E McCormack; E Nolan, D Ruane; C Murtagh, E Smith, C McKeon; D Smith, B O’Carroll, D Murtagh.

Subs: C Cox for Smith (35, injured), D Cregg for Ruane (46), K Doyle for Nolan (53), C Connolly for Hussey (61), R Hughes for N Daly (64).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).