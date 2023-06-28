Doolan’s Cow continue to be the team to beat as Andy Sull’s come of age in the Business League

THE Cork Business League concluded it’s 71st season in style as the old and the new captured the honours in what proved to be a memorable campaign.

The 2022/23 season began in late August with twenty-six teams taking part in the shield campaign, an increase of three on the previous season.

After the dust had settled, eight teams, namely, Brew Boys Utd,, Martin Harvey Solicitors, UCC United, Marlboro Trust, Longboats, Arc Rovers, Jason O’Neill Electrical and holders Doolan’s Cow qualified for the quarter-finals.

The four quarters resulted in wins for three premier teams, UCC, Martin Harvey Solicitors and Doolan’s who edged out a battling Longboats, 3-2.

JONE emerged from the pack to represent the first division following their 2-0 win over Arc.

The semi-finals took place on the weekend of October 22nd/23rd as Doolan’s accounted for JONE 4-2 on the Friday at Mayfield Park and MHS required a late winner, after the teams were level at one-one, from James Delaney to end UCC’s hopes at The Farm on the Sunday. The final was once again played at St. Colman’s Park on Sunday, November 19th and was a repeat of the 2021.

After a bright opening by both teams, the deadlock was broken by Doolan’s’ James Cotter in the 36th minute.

The contest ebbed from Harvey’s following a sending-off early in the second 45 and inside a ten minute spell Jamie Murphy converted three penalties to seal a record equalling four wins in six appearances.

Cotter and Liam Horgan went on to add further goals in what proved to be another red letter day in the history of the northside club.

As the shield competition was nearing its conclusion, the teams turned their attentions to the bread and butter of competitive football, the league campaign which began in earnest on the weekend of November 19th /20th.

Anto Golden (CBL disciplinary), left, and Ray Anthony (CBL treasurer), right, present Paul Murphy (Suro Cars), third left, with the JSK Eco Cleaning Solutions Gordon O'Leary fair play award in the company of O'Leary family members, Marc Barry, Cillian and John O'Leary at the end of season awards presentations at RPH.

In the first division there was an impressive 4-2 for debutants Arc Rovers, 4-2 over Telus International and in the premier for former West Waterford East Cork League new boys Fisherman’s Rest Valley Rangers who accounted for Marlboro Trust three-nil.

Indeed, five new teams, Andy Sull’s Hair, Arc Rovers, Curry House Hungry Tigers, HBC Redemption Rovers and The Glue Pot Passage joined ten other title hopefuls in the race for the Fred Hickey First Division championship.

The lead changed hands on numerous occasions before the leading three of Arc, ASH and Longboats pulled away at the top.

In the run in in early May, ASH took over from Arc at the summit following a mid-week three-nil win over The Weigh Inn Dripsey before sealing the title for the first time at Mayfield Park after a 5-2 win over Trend Micro with three matches still to play.

All eyes now turned to the third automatic promotion spot which went to Cork Hospitals whose scintillating league form after Christmas set up promotion after drawing with Longboats, 2-2, to secure the point required to mathematically knock their opponents out of the running.

In the Premier, champions Doolan’s Cow were held to one-one draw by Marlboro Trust in the second round of fixtures and didn’t play again in the league until early November due to extended runs in the junior cup competitions.

In the interim, promoted Jay Bazz won nine of their next eleven fixtures to build up a sizable lead going into the New Year.

However, Doolan’s showed their pedigree by storming back into contention and going on an unbeaten winning run to land the title for the fifth time after a comprehensive win over Healy O’Connor Solicitors in their Thursday night encounter at Garryduff in late April.

Martin Harvey Solicitors held off the challenge of Satellite Taxis to finish runners up while OBS and former four time winners Marlboro Trust dropped out of the top flight.

The eagerly awaited Mooney Cup competition got underway on the weekend of January 20th/21st 22nd and provided its share of upsets with first division surprise package Trend Micro knocking out three premier sides before eventually losing out in the semi-final by the odd goal in three to holders Doolan’s Cow.

There was another premier/first division clash in the other semi, played simultaneously at the G.A.C.A. Grounds, Glanmire on Sunday, March 26th with UCC coming out on top by the same score line, 2-1, against ASH.

The final at Turner’s Cross on Sunday, April 23RD was won by Doolan’s who needed an extra-time winner from ace marksman Jamie Murphy to retain the trophy at the expense of gallant UCC eleven.

There was further success for ASH n on the final day of the season when their captured the double after an entertaining 4-2 over Crookstown United at Turner’s Cross on Sunday, June 11th in the Frank Linehan Cup Final.

The division’s leading scorer Scott McCarthy scored possibly the goal of the season when he opened the scoring by coolly finishing after shaking off four attempted challengers.

In the afternoon, Doolan’s defeated Jay Bazz 4-1 in the Jackie O’Driscoll Premier equivalent and maintained their winning run in all competitions to win back to back trebles to add to the one the achieved in 2016/17.

It was fitting that the division’s leading scorer Jamie Murphy should sign off with his 56th goal of the season to end the contest with three minutes remaining.