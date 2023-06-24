Carbery Rangers avoid regelation from division one of the Cork Football league with win over Cill na Martra

Carbery Rangers 1-13

Cill na Martra 0-6

CARBERY RANGERS have avoided the drop following an impressive win over Cill na Martra in the Cork Credit Unions Division 1 Football League at Rosscarbery on Friday night.

Valley Rovers have been relegated as they join Kiskeam in Division 2 next year.

Both sides were missing a number of players, but this was an eye catching performance from Carbery Rangers with championship only around the corner.

Darragh Hayes was excellent with the lively forward ending up with 0-7 with Paul Hodnett also standing out as he kicked 1-3. Ross were tigerish and solid in defence.

Every player in the backline did their job. Barry Kerr impressed once again in midfield.

The experience and leadership of the returning duo of Brian Shanahan and James Fitzpatrick made a considerable difference.

Mid-table Cill na Martra were flat and will be a tad disappointed to finish the league season in this fashion.

The teams were level after nine minutes, before the away team had a great chance of a goal but Michéal Ó Deasúna’s well struck effort went narrowly wide.

Led on by Hayes, Ross kicked five of the next seven points, Paul Hodnett’s point with the outside of his boot the pick of the scores, 0-7 to 0-4 after 28 minutes.

Cill na Martra kicked their first score in ten minutes when Ó Deasúna converted a close-range free, 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time.

On the resumption, the winners raised three unanswered white flags, all from the boot of Hayes, one coming from a free.

Cill na Martra sub Fionnbarra Ó hÉalaithe kicked a mighty point for his team to leave just four points in it with 19 minutes remaining, but the Mid-Cork outfit would fail to score for the remainder of the game.

Paul Hodnett scored 1-1 in 70 seconds to effectively put the game to bed.

The West Cork team kicked two late points, sub Kieran Fitzpatrick and a long-range free from goalkeeper Paul Shanahan with the scores.

Scorers for Carbery Rangers: D Hayes 0-7 (0-4f), Paul Hodnett 1-3, B Kerr, P Shanahan (f), K Fitzpatrick 0-1 each.

Cill na Martra: M Ó Deasúna 0-2f, D Ó hUrdail, C Mac Lochlainn, G Ó Goillidhe, F Ó hÉalaithe 0-1 each.

CARBERY RANGERS: P Shanahan; S Linehan, K Scannell, K O’Regan; C Daly, T O’Rourke, N Keane; B Kerr, B Shanahan; Paul Hodnett, Paudie Hodnett, J Hodnett; J Fitzpatrick, D Hayes, J O’Brien.

Subs: K Fitzpatrick for Paudie Hodnett (55).

CILL NA MARTRA: A Ó Conaill; F Ó Faoiláin, G Ó Mocháin, C Ó Fóirréidh; D Ó Conaill, S Ó Fóirréidh, D Ó Buachalla; A Ó Cuana, G Ó Goillidhe; C Mac Lochlainn, D Ó hUrdail, A Ó Loingsigh; M Ó Deasúna, D Mac Cárthaigh, M Ó Duinnín.

Subs: C Ó Cróinín for D Ó Buachalla (h-t), F Ó hÉalaithe for M Ó Deasúna (47).

Referee: Andrew Whelton (Clonakilty).