Liam Buckley happy with the effort from the players on and off the pitch

CORK CITY'S sporting director and interim manager Liam Buckley felt his side should have gotten something from their defeat against Derry City on Friday night where they were beaten 2-0.

The visitors wasted several chances including a golden opportunity for Aaron Bolger who seemed to struggle with his opportunity due to the condition of the artificial service.

Although Buckley admitted the pitch made circumstances more difficult, he felt City weren’t the only side that suffered from the artificial surface, and was reluctant to use any excuses for his side’s defeat.

“I was pleased with the effort we put in. We are trying our best to win games. We had chances to get ourselves back into the game, and it’s just unfortunate the way it ended up, especially with the two goals we conceded," Buckley said.

Derry City vs Cork City

"But there has been improvement in the group. We have an important game coming up against Drogheda and we have to take it one game at a time and pick up as many points as we can.

“The pitch certainly didn’t help, but in saying that it didn’t help Derry either. It did cause the ball to bounce a lot for Aaron, but it is what it is.

"On another night that goes in and it is one-all, and it would have been all to play for. I felt the first goal went against the run of play.

"I thought we had the better chances but it is what it is. We have to keep turning up and putting in performances to get results.

"We have a big game next week against Drogheda. Hopefully we will have a big crowd. Please god we can get a result there.

“It was a big journey alright. It’s not ideal. You are probably travelling around six and a half hours to get up there.

"It is a long trip but that cannot be used as an excuse, you just have to get on with things.”

Tunde Owolabi was forced off with injury in the Derry game but Buckley expects the striker to be fit for next week’s crucial clash against Drogheda, a game that Buckley knows the importance of but is also aware there are many points left to play for this season.

“Tunde should be fine for next week. He got a knee into the leg, which can be painful but I expect he will have recovered from that in time for the Drogheda game.

"I was impressed by Cian Murphy when he came on. I hadn’t seen much of him in previous games because of his game-time, and I thought he did well when he came in.

Derry City vs Cork City

"But they are all working hard. If we had scored first, then it would have been a different game altogether. We just have to maintain that hard work going forward.

"The lads have responded to everything myself and the rest of the coaching staff have told them. If we perform like we did against Derry, we will pick up points in the remaining games.

“Our first objective has to be to get ourselves out of the bottom-two and then push up the table.

"The sooner we get that done the better. If that’s next weekend then great. It’s not just about next weekend though. It’s important you try to win games every week.

"If you think about it, both ourselves and Drogheda beat Shamrock Rovers, who are top of the table. Anybody can beat anybody in this league at any given time.

"Look at UCD beating Sligo, not many people would have foreseen that result. So I don’t just look at one game in particular and think that this is the game we can get three points in. Our attitude is we are going to get three points in every game.

We just have to make sure we are at our best, and fight and scrap, and if we do we will get ourselves out of trouble.”