Cobh Ramblers manager Shane Keegan delighted with his team's win over Waterford FC

COBH Ramblers superb performance on Friday night against Waterford FC saw Shane Keegan’s side pick up a massive three points in their playoff battle. Keegan expressed delight at the result in his post-match interview, as he told The Echo: “That was emotional. Probably the best word to use for the last five or ten minutes and just after the final whistle.

“It was that kind of last 10 minutes where you were put through the ringer emotionally, so still feeling edgy but ecstatic. I don’t know where he got the amount of injury time he got, I really don’t.

“I thought we were outstanding tonight, I really, really did. Look, they’re a class side, they’re a really top side, and they gave us all sorts of problems in the first ten, and we’d the tactics board out trying to solve all the problems. We tweaked it a little bit. To be fair, they’ve had a shout for one [a goal] late on.

“I don’t know whether it’s onside or offside, but apart from that, has Lee had to make any saves that you wouldn’t expect him to make? I don’t think he has,” says Shane. “Look, they were on top, there’s no point saying otherwise. We had to work extremely hard off the ball, but because we worked so hard off the ball, we’ve kept them to reasonably few [chances] apart from set pieces.” With the whole team putting in the work demanded of them on the evening, Shane stresses the importance of work ethic to the game plan against a side like Waterford. “No matter what 11 I picked and what shape I picked, we weren’t going to stand any chance of taking anything from the game unless our high intensity running was absolutely through the roof.

We’ll get a look at the GPS numbers tomorrow, but I’ll be very surprised if we haven’t hit our highest numbers of the season there.

“You have no option but to work, work, work against these because they’ve so many talented players. We were coming into the game on back-to-back clean sheets, and we knew we were going well in that respect, but bear in mind we’re down a couple of bodies now tonight as well. It just shows what we have got to work with, and they worked their socks off.

Keegan also highlighted Wilson Waweru’s stunning goal, singling out the man of the match for his strike that secured all three points.

“Did we have a huge amount of chances? No, we probably didn’t but by God, did Willy take the one we had superbly.

“He did everything right. The angle of the run, the timing of the run was superb, his first touch was superb, but even after his first touch, I thought the odds were against him to score, because they had so many bodies rushing back towards the line. The angle got so tight for him; I didn’t think he’d be able to squeeze it in from where he was with the power that was required to get it over the line before somebody cleared it.

“It was an absolutely outstanding finish, it really, really was. He did superbly well for the goal, and great ball by [Jason] Abbo too. He deserves credit too for the through ball."