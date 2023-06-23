Cobh Ramblers shock Waterford in Munster Derby

Cobh Ramblers 1 Waterford FC 0

COBH Ramblers picked up a massive three points as they pulled off a shock win in St Colman's park on Friday night against second-place Waterford FC. It was the Rams first win over Waterford since 2017.

The hosts were the better side from start to finish, and Shane Keegan’s side now move up to third after Athlone Town’s defeat.

Ramblers tested Waterford early on as Pierce Phillips played the ball to Jack Doherty. The Cobh striker took a shot from range, but his effort lacked power, and rolled just wide of the post.

Niall O’Keefe gave Waterford a great opportunity to go in front, as the skipper played the ball through to Connor Parsons. O’Keefe crossed it in, but it just escaped the reach of Ronan Coughlan, to the relief of Lee Steacy.

Ramblers had another opportunity from distance, this time it was Wilson Waweru who looked to open the scoring. Waweru’s shot was powerful, but straight at Paul Martin who saved it with ease.

Coughlan almost opened the scoring in the 20th minute, as Thomas Oluwa passed it off to the striker, but his close-range effort went wide.

Cobh came agonisingly close in the 24th minute as Luke Desmond, under pressure from two Waterford defenders, squeezed his pass through to Waweru who was in space. The winger fired from just inside the box, but it hit the top of the crossbar and went over.

Justin Eguaibor, Cobh Ramblers duelling with Thomas Oluwa of Waterford. Picture: Jim Coughlan

The half chances continued in the first period as Owula set Coughlan up just inside the box, but the league’s top scorer once again couldn’t get power behind his effort, hitting it straight to Steacy.

Waterford’s best chance of the half was around the half hour mark, as Oluwa played a superb ball across goal to the running Parsons. The Blues winger smashed it straight at goal, but it was brilliantly cleared off the line by Charlie Lyons.

Waweru opened the scoring in the 53rd minute, as he took it around the keeper, before firing across goal. His composed finish escaped the clutches of Tunmise Sobowale, who tried to clear it off the line but could only kick it into the roof of his own net.

After a quite a lengthy period without any real chances, Daragh O’Sullivan Connell played through to Conor Drinan. The substitute played it across goal, but it was sent out for a corner by Killian Cantwell.

The subsequent corner went beyond the box and was picked up by Luke Desmond. The midfielder crossed it into Tiernan O’Brien, and though the 19-year old’s header was close but a little too high.

Waterford equalised in the 96th minute, after Niall O’Keefe’s long-range effort deflected off Connor Parsons and into the back of the Ramblers net, but he was ruled offside.

Cobh Ramblers: L Steacy; J Equaibor, B Frahill, C Lyons, W Waweru (J Hegarty 84), P Phillips (C Stringer 76), J Doherty (C Drinan 49 inj), D O’Sullivan Connell, L Desmond (C O’Brien 76), T O’Brien, J Abbott.

Waterford FC: P Martin; R Burke, N O’Keefe, E Nolan (R Akachukwu 84), B Baggley, T Oluwa (W Aouachria 67), C Parsons, T Sobowale (S Griffin 71), R Coughlan, R Idowu, K Cantwell.

Referee: Ray Matthews (Kerry).