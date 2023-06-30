It's do or die for the Cork ladies football team in their meeting with Galway

IT'S do or die for the Cork ladies footballers as they take on Tipperary in the TG4 All-Ireland championship.

The game throws-in at 2pm at Clonakilty and they must win if they are to stay involved in the All-Ireland series, it’s as simple as that.

They will have been disappointed with their showing against Galway a fortnight ago but on the plus side they have had the two weeks to put the wrongs of that clash right.

They never reached the levels of performance they displayed in the Munster championship, especially the final against Kerry and the players will be determined to put that right.

No one is more critical of their performance than the players themselves and they will only be bursting to put that right tomorrow against Tipp.

Cork have chosen to play the game at Clonakilty and that is testament to the huge crowd that came out to support them at the save venue recently against Waterford.

They will be hoping for the same tomorrow as the atmosphere for that game certainly helped Cork come out on top and they will need more of the same tomorrow.

Sadly the issue of clashing with the camogie side is still there as they are away to Clare at 3pm, meaning decisions around dual players had to be made again.

The Rebels will go into the game as favourites but they won’t be taking anything for granted as they know what’s at stake.

Cast your mind back a year when they took on Mayo in a similar situation, a game they were also favourites for, but on the day, they lost out and their season was over.

Manager Shane Ronayne said they are prepared for what they know will be a battle against Tipp.

Róisín Phelan of Cork in action against Leanne Coen of Galway during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Round 1 match between Galway and Cork at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

“We are looking forward to tomorrow, as we were disappointed with our display against Galway and have the chance for atonement against Tipperary,” said Ronayne.

“We have to make sure we fix the wrongs of that game and are looking forward to the opportunity to do that. It’s going to be a tough game; Tipp ran us very close in the round-robin of the Munster championship so we know we will have to be on our game to win.

“If we play like we did against Galway then we will be in trouble. There were parts of that game where we did things we hadn’t all year and we have worked on sorting them in training over the last fortnight.

“Hopefully, that will bear fruit tomorrow because if it doesn’t then we will be in serious trouble. This is knock-out now and every game we play from now on is that, so the players are very determined to right the wrongs of the last day.

“They have a lot of pride in themselves and wouldn’t have been happy with their performance, that’s not taking anything away from Galway, but they are very determined to be in the quarter-final draw come Saturday evening.” Ronayne’s side have been hit by injuries this year, with the likes of Maire O’Callaghan, Laura Fitzgerald and Brid O’Sullivan on their way back into contention for starting spots.

But as they return Orlaith Cahalane and Sarah Leahy have both been ruled out, with the latter likely to be out for the season.

“We were lucky with injuries last year, but this year it’s been the opposite. Orlaith will be out for a few weeks and now Sarah (collar bone injury) will be out for the season. We had already lost Rachel Leahy so we have been plagued with injuries this year.

“But that’s what you have a panel for, and we think it’s a strong one so the players stepping in are more than capable of doing the job.

“Hopefully the crowds will come out again to support the girls as there was a great atmosphere at the Waterford game and it would be great to recreate that tomorrow,” concluded Ronayne.

Cork will need to keep a close eye on Tipp’s star player Aishling Moloney, to have any chance of coming out on top.

Lucy Spillane, Anna Rose Kennedy and Laura Morrissey are others that are capable of causing problems for the Rebels.

But with the likes of Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan, Roisin Phelan, Melissa Duggan, Hannah Looney and Shauna Kelly in their side Cork should come out on top and advance to the quarter-finals.