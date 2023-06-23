Caoimhín Kelleher’s Anfield future unclear as interested clubs look to be moving on 

CORK'S Caoimhín Kelleher’s Anfield future looks even more unclear as three interested clubs may have moved on.

The goalkeeper’s position at Liverpool has been repeatedly called into question over the last few months, as he continues to act as the understudy to Alisson Becker while looking for first team football.

Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur, and Brentford were all reported to be keeping close tabs on the goalkeeper.

The Seagulls are now set to be signing Anderlecht’s Bart Verbruggen, with that deal said to be ‘on the cusp’ of completion.

Sky Sports also reported that Spurs have reached a verbal agreement with Empoli for Guglielmo Vicario.

Brentford are in a different situation as Raya has only one year left on his current deal at the club.

It is said that he is ‘unlikely’ to sign a contract extension, which means that Brentford could sell this summer to avoid losing the player on a free transfer.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about the future of the goalkeeper, who once lined out for Ringmahon Rangers, earlier in the season and he gave a short response.

“I honestly can’t see Caoimh leaving,” Klopp said last May.

“It must be an extraordinary offer for me to start thinking [of selling him], I have to say.”

Kelleher signed a long term deal with Liverpool in 2021, and that will keep him at Anfield until 2026.

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher during a training session at the FAI Headquarters, Dublin.

Despite his long term commitment to the Reds, he played just four times for Liverpool last season, with his only Premier League start being on the final day of the season against Southampton.

He continues to be known as their ‘cup goalkeeper’ as he featured in the EFL Cup and the FA Cup last season.

Kelleher’s biggest contribution was in the third round of the tertiary competition as he saved three penalties as the Reds knocked out League One side Derby County at Anfield.

This was a notable contrast to his run in between the posts during the 2021-22 season for Liverpool.

He wrote his name into Anfield folklore by helping the Reds win their first domestic cup in ten years.

The goalkeeper started the campaign by saving a penalty against Norwich City at Carrow Road, and he was the difference in a penalty shoot-out victory over Leicester City in the quarter finals at Anfield.

Kelleher then kept Arsenal out in the second leg of the semi-finals, and he scored what turned out to be the decisive spot kick as Liverpool beat Chelsea in the EFL Cup final at Wembley.

The goalkeeper also started in goal for the club during the early rounds of the FA Cup, a journey that took Liverpool to the final where they beat Chelsea on penalties.

After the highs of that season, he struggled for minutes as Liverpool were knocked out early in the EFL Cup and the FA Cup.

This has hindered his ambition to become the number one goalkeeper for the Republic of Ireland as Gavin Bazunu regularly starts for Southampton.