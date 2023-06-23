Cork v Roscommon: Rebels opt for unchanged starting 15 for preliminary quarter-final

The Cork football management have named the same team as began last week’s win over Mayo for Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final against Roscommon.

Having come back from six points down to beat Mayo by three and finish second in Group 1 of the round-robin stage, the Rebels earned second place behind Kerry and ahead of Mayo. That gave them a home tie in the last 12, with the game scheduled for 2pm on Saturday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Prior to throw-in last Sunday at TUS Gaelic Grounds, Tommy Walsh and Eoghan McSweeney came into the team for Kevin O’Donovan and Chris Óg Jones respectively and those changes are replicated in the official starting 15 this weekend. Both captain Brian Hurley and Ruairí Deane were forced off injured in the second half in Limerick but the two West Cork attackers have been passed fit.

It means that Steven Sherlock, whose personal tally of 1-5 was instrumental in the late fightback to overhaul the Connacht side, is again held in reserve. The rest of the panel remains unchanged.

In Cork’s four championship games so far – the defeat to Clare, win over Louth, loss to Kerry and victory against Mayo – 19 different players have started for Cleary’s side with six more appearing as substitutes.

Sherlock’s intervention last week makes him Cork’s top scorer in the championship so far, having landed 1-18, with eight points from frees, two from 45s and a goal from a penalty. Hurley, who missed the Clare game, has 16 points, with 12 frees and one mark.

Cork have won three of their last four championship games at Páirc Uí Chaoimh – against Louth and Limerick in last year’s championship and Kerry in the 2020 Munster semi-final, suffering defeat to Tipp in that year’s provincial decider.

The last championship meeting between Cork and Roscommon came in 2019 in Páirc Uí Rinn in the short-lived ‘Super 8s’ stage of the All-Ireland. Both counties had lost their first two games and so neither was able to qualify for the semi-finals. The visitors triumphed on that occasion by 4-9 to 3-9. Cork’s last two All-Ireland-winning years, in 1990 and 2010, featured wins over the Rossies at the semi-final and quarter-final stages respectively.

Roscommon have also beaten Mayo this year, having overcome them in the Connacht quarter-final before losing to Galway. They drew their opening round-robin game against Dublin before beating Sligo. A one-point defeat to Kildare last weekend left them finishing in third place, resulting in an away preliminary quarter-finals.

Two other preliminary quarter-finals take place on Saturday. Kildare take on Monaghan at 4.45pm at Glenisk O’Connor Park in Tullamore – with St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge unavailable, the Lilywhites have nominated the Offaly ground as their home venue.

At 7pm, there is an all-Ulster clash between Donegal and Tyrone at Mac Cumhaill Park in Ballybofey, while the other game takes place on Sunday. That clash pits Galway against Mayo at Pearse Stadium in Salthill, with a 3pm throw-in.

The four winners from this round will progress to the All-Ireland quarter-finals the following weekend. Group winners Kerry, Dublin, Armagh and Derry will be seeded in the draw, which will take place on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland at 8.35pm on Monday morning.

CORK (All-Ireland SFC v Roscommon): Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers); Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk); Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Matty Taylor (Mallow); Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s); Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh), Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues), Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig); Seán Powter (Douglas), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven, captain), Eoghan McSweeney).

Subs: Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty), Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Paul Walsh (Kanturk), Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary), Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys).

ROSCOMMON: Conor Carroll; Colin Walsh, Brian Stack, David Murray; Niall Daly, Conor Daly, Eoin McCormack; Eddie Nolan, Dylan Ruane; Ciaráin Murtagh, Enda Smith, Cian McKeon; Ciarán Lennon, Ben O’Carroll, Diarmuid Murtagh.

Subs: Aaron Brady, Conor Hussey, Niall Kilroy, Richard Hughes, Keith Doyle, Donie Smith, Conor Cox, Cian Connolly, Daire Cregg, Shane Cunnane, Ruaidhrí Fallon.