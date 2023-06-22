Crystal Palace reject seven figure bid for Cork’s Jake O’Brien 

Crystal Palace have rejected a seven figure bid from Ligue 2 side Troyes for Cork’s Jake O’Brien, the Irish Examiner have reported.

The defender is into the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park, and they risk losing O’Brien on a free transfer at the end of next season.

A long term deal was offered to the defender last January, and reports say this was rejected by O’Brien as he wants regular first team football.

Troyes are owned by the City Football Group and work with closely with their affiliate clubs, an ecosystem that includes Manchester City and New York City FC.

While Bristol City are also interested in signing the 22-year-old from Youghal, Palace are expected to reject all offers.

The EFL Championship side see O’Brien as the ‘final piece of their defensive puzzle’ as they look to strengthen ahead of the new season.

As things stand, O’Brien will be returning to a Palace team without a permanent manager for pre-season.

Patrick Vieira was in charge up until March 2023 and he included the defender in the first team’s squad for a preseason tour of south-east Asia last summer.

O’Brien immediately made his name known as he came on as a substitute against Liverpool. He faced a studded team that included Mohammad Salah and Darwin Núñez, and he managed to keep them scoreless while on the pitch.

O’Brien was then sent on loan to RWD Molenbeek and he helped the club win promotion to the Jupiler Pro League, the highest level of the Belgian football pyramid.

The defender was a key member of the squad as he made over 30 league appearances, and he scored three goals for his adopted side.

In addition to finishing the year with a league winner’s medal, O’Brien was named in the Challenger Pro League Team of the Season.

The Youghal native was also a member of the Republic of Ireland team that got to the play-offs for the U21 European Championships.

All of this comes just two years after he moved to Crystal Palace on loan from Cork City, the team that introduced him to senior football.

O’Brien started out with Youghal United and moved to the Rebel Army’s academy, where he played in the Underage National Leagues.

The defender made his first league appearance during a 4-0 defeat to Derry City and he fully stepped up to the senior team during the 2020 Premier Division season.

O’Brien announced himself at Selhurst Park by captaining their U23s to promotion to Premier League 2. Once the loan was made permanent, Palace sent the defender on loan to Swindon Town and he returned to the first team for preseason in 2022.