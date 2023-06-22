Munster learn opponents for next season’s Champions Cup 

URC champions Munster will take on Bayonne, Exeter Chiefs, Toulon, and Northampton Saints in next year’s Champions Cup.

This follows the draw, that was made on Tuesday afternoon, and the pool stage will get underway in December 2023.

Glasgow Warriors are also in the pool, but they will not play Munster.

Next season’s Champions Cup will feature four pools of six teams, with each pool containing two sides from the French Top14, English Premiership and URC.

Each team will play four matches, two at home and two away, and they will not face a team from their own league during the pool stage.

All four Irish provinces were drawn into separate pools, along with South African sides the Stormers and the Bulls.

This is seen as a favourable draw for Munster, and a reward for winning the URC last season.

The Red Army captured their first piece of silverware in 12 years by defeating Stormers 19-14 in the Grand Final in Cape Town.

While Munster have no experience of playing Bayonne; they are well acquainted with the rest of their Champions Cup opponents.

The Red Army played Northampton Saints last year and won both games, and they met Exeter Chiefs in the last sixteen of the 2021-22 Champions Cup.

Munster lost the first leg 13-8 and they came back to win 26-10 at Thomond Park.

Joey Carbery almost personally made sure they got through to the quarter finals as he scored a try, two conversions, and four penalties.

The Red Army last met Toulon in the quarter finals of the 2017-18 Champions Cup and they beat the three time European champions 20-19 at Thomond Park.

Ronan O’Gara will meet Leinster once again in the Champions Cup as La Rochelle have been drawn to play the Irish province in their pool.

This comes just over a month after the Top 14 side defeated Leinster for the second time in a row in the final.

That was a stinging loss to Leinster as they went into the final looking to make up for the previous year’s defeat, with the game played in their home city. They led 17-0 with just 12 minutes on the clock and La Rochelle fought back to win 27-26.

Their next encounter will be part of a ‘group of death’ in the pool stages that also includes Stade Rochelais, Stade Francais, Leinster Tigers, DHL Stormers, and Sale Sharks.

Champions Cup

POOL 1: Saracens, Bordeaux Begles, Bulls, Bristol Bears, Connacht, Lyon

POOL 2: Toulouse, Cardiff, Bath, Racing 92, Harlequins, Ulster

POOL 3: Munster, Bayonne, Glasgow, Exeter Chiefs, Toulon, Northampton

POOL 4: La Rochelle, Stade Francais, Leicester Tigers, DHL Stormers, Leinster, Sale Sharks