Springfield advance in CWSSL Challenge Cup with ease thanks to big win over Youghal

Springfield Ramblers 5

Youghal 0

SPRINGFIELD RAMBLERS advanced further into the CWSSL Challenge Cup with a comfortable 5-0 home win against Youghal which was played at the Stephen Ireland Astro pitch in Cobh recently.

Two goals early in the first half and two additional goals in the space of two minutes right at the end of the match sealing their win.

The first goal came after only 10 minutes of play when Amy Byrne scored a fine individual goal when she ran in from the right hand side and found the back of the net from inside the penalty area.

Springfield doubled their lead when the home side came forward in a good team move involving a number of players with Jane Mulvihill finding the back of the net from Ursula Lynch’s pass.

In the 15th minute, Springfield found the net again only to be judged offside as the home side were continuing to mount pressure on Youghal.

Youghal did attempt to come forward on a few occasions, but were met by a solid Springfield defence and at one stage play was going from end to end with Youghal’s Nora Walsh’s effort from the corner of the area going wide.

While at the other end Youghal keeper Sarah Healy did well to cover from Ursula Lynch at the expense of a corner and was also sharp to block Amy Byrne’s effort moments later.

Youghal who played against Springfiueld Ramblers in the CWSSL Challenge Cup at the Stephen Ireland Astro pitch in Cobh recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Springfield continued to press forward in the second half with chances falling to Kerrie Hancock, Jess Geasley, Jane Mulvihill and Ursula Lynch, while at the other end Youghal continued to attempt to break through the Springfield back line with chances falling to Molly Tobin and Clodagh Whelan while Paula Carey Kelly’s effort from a corner kick was well saved by Springfield keeper Amy O’Reilly right at the far post.

However, Springfield added a third goal in the 74th minute when an infringement was made resulting in a penalty for the home side with Jess Geasley stepping up and converting the spot kick giving Youghal keeper Sarah Healy no chance.

Youghal’s Molly Tobin had two good chances shortly after, with Springfield keeper Amy O’Reilly saving well from her effort from 18 yards and another free kick from Tobin on the ‘D’ which went over the bar, but it was just not Youghal’s day.

Youghal keeper Sarah Healy did well to turn Jess Geasley’s shot away at the expense of a corner kick, but from the resulting corner Springfield added a fourth when Kerrie Hancock tapped in at the far post from close range.

Springfield concluded the evening by adding a fifth goal just two minutes later right on the stroke of full time when Ursula Lynch ran straight at goal from midfield passing to an unmarked Lauren Breen who duly tapped the ball into the Youghal net past the keeper from just inside the area to round off a polished performance by the home side as Youghal can say that they were beaten by the better side on the night.

Springfield: Amy O’Reilly, Louise Burke, Jasmin Langain, Mary McDonnell, Tiff Taylor, Kerri Hancock, Jess Geasley, Jane Mulvihill, Emily Gallogley, Lauren Breen, Amy Burns, Ursula Lynch

Youghal: Sarah Healy, Paula Carey Kelly, Vanessa Curley, Kellie Montgomery, Ava Montgomery, Siobhan Leahy, Pam Benitez, Maeve Kelly, Donna Clohessy, Aisling Hogan, Nora Walsh, Chloe Lewis, Clodagh Whelan, Molly Tobin, Claire McCleverty, Niki Griffin

Referee: Pat Cronin/