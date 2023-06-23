Tony Considine: If Clare and Galway perform, I'd expect both of them to reach the All-Ireland semi finals

GALWAY and Clare find themselves in a situation this weekend that they should not be in, as both teams should have won their provincial titles, or at least, were in the position to do so.

Clare missing up on a glorious chance to beat Limerick in the Munster final - could be put down to some very bad wides from both play and frees.

You would have to say that Galway were in an even better position to win the Leinster title, being two points up in the last play of the game only to concede, or dare I say hand, Kilkenny a gift of a goal.

I'm sure there are many regrets about that. Nevertheless both teams are here now, and they find themselves in very tricky games against Dublin and Tipperary.

As the Clare Dublin game is the first on in the Gaelic Grounds, which is a great venue for Clare especially, almost a home venue, although it brings back some negatives from the Munster final, I'm sure Clare are happy to be playing here again.

Brian Lohan's job for the last couple of weeks has been to get his players in the right frame of mind for this contest, knowing well it would be Dublin opposition.

This is a good game in one way for them to get, but I believe it could be a very dangerous game, so the right frame of mind and the right attitude is going to be crucial.

Dublin will come to Limerick knowing that they are going to be underdogs.

I'm sure Michael O'Donoghue is loving every minute of that. Remember Dublin were not far off of Galway, and could have beaten them, so they are coming in with some good form here.

One of these days they are going to catch some team in a big game.

So you see, if Clare are not rightly tuned in here Dublin could snap up that opportunity.

Dublin have some very good players in their team, guys like Eoghan O'Donnell, one of the best full backs in the country over the last number of years.

Also the centre back Conor Burke is very good, Daire Gray, is a very good defender, Chris O'Leary, who has joined them from Cork this year, at midfield, and of course Danny Suthcliffe, Cian Boland, and Cian O'Sullivan, are all top class forwards.

But of course the man that really makes them tick, and has been very consistent for them for the last couple of years is Donal Burke, a great man to take scores, both from play and a brilliant free taker as well.

Clare will have to watch this guy as he can do real damage if given leeway.

So Clare have been warned here.

Guys like Rory Hayes and Adam Hogan have to be as good as they were against Limerick in this game.

Also the Clare half back line will have to be at the top of their game, especially John Conlan who cannot give Donal Burke the space that he gave to David Reidy in the Munster final.

David McInerney and especially Diarmuid Ryan will have to defend better than they did the last day. But to win this game I think Clare need David Fitzgerald and Shane O'Donnell and Tony Kelly to be at the top of their game.

Mark Rodgers who was their best forward against Limerick, can cause this Dublin defence a lot of problems getting proper ball.

I also think Rodgers would be a good free taker, and should be given that responsibility, as Clare were poor in that aspect the last day. This is a huge tricky game for Clare and the focus will have to be one hundred per cent from the word go.

I believe they are good enough to beat Dublin and move on play Kilkenny, and try and make amends for last year against the same opposition.

I'm sure Lohan would look forward to that.

The one game everyone is talking about and looking forward to seeing is the Galway/Tipp game.

If it is anything to go by in the last few classics people will really get value for money. This is a hard game to call.

We cannot judge Tipp on that big win over Offaly, as Offaly were completely out of their depth.

I'm sure Liam Cahill is well aware of that. Tipp have some good players and some dangerous forwards, especially in Jake Morris and Jason Forde, two of the top forwards in the country.

I'm sure Galway will pin point marking them, and if they succeed, where will Tipp get the scores from?

I believe Galway will learn from the last day and I also believe that they have come through tougher opposition, and if Conor Wheelan and Brian Concannon and Cathal Mannion and Joseph Cooney, get going, I think they will have too much for Tipperary.

There is not going to be a lot in this game, but I just fancy Galway to get through particularly for the reason that they should have won the Leinster final the last day in a way tougher game than what Tipp had against Offaly.

This is a real Munster Vs Leinster battle. Could be two thrilling contests.