Cork's late comeback and win against Mayo proves they are on the right road

AS the Cork-Mayo game had just entered the fourth quarter last Sunday, when Mayo were 0-3 ahead and Brian Hurley had just gone off, Michael Meehan wasn’t holding out much hope for Cork in his GAAGo co-commentary analysis.

“Mayo are in real ascendancy here,” said Meehan.

“Cork, with Brian Hurley their main man leaving the field, it’s all to do for them now.”

Meehan no sooner had the words out of his mouth when Killian O’Hanlon gave the ball away with a loose handpass to Aidan O’Shea, who swiftly moved it onto Ryan O’Donoghue on a lightning counter-attack, which ended in a Tommy Conroy goal.

“At this stage now,” said Meehan, “Cork, barring a miracle are out next weekend (in an away preliminary quarter-final.”

The onset of the miracle arrived almost straight away when Colm O’Callaghan was fouled for a penalty, which Stephen Sherlock converted.

Cork vs Mayo

Cork still had a lot to do but they scored the next six points, keeping Mayo scoreless in the same timespan.

In Cork’s modern history, this was their biggest – and most impressive – victory since the 2020 Munster semi-final.

That day, Kerry weren’t clinical enough on a wet and miserable November afternoon before Mark Keane made them pay.

But Sunday’s result was anything but a smash-and-grab job. Just as importantly, it was a standard that the Cork senior footballers have long aspired towards – and finally reached.

Beating a Division 1 team – the league champions at that – was all the more satisfying again considering the circumstances after the 56th minute, when Conroy’s goal put Mayo six ahead.

Cork’s last eight scores came from their bench. When Cork lost to Kerry and Dublin in last year’s championship, one of the most noticeable trends was how Cork just ran out of gas after the 50th minute.

Kerry and Dublin had a jump on Cork through having consistently played more high-stakes and high-intensity games against higher-ranked teams for longer in the season, but Cork still clearly had more work to do on their conditioning.

That work has been obviously deposited in the bank, while Kevin Walsh’s coaching impact is clear now too.

When Cork lost to Clare in the Munster quarter-final in April, Walsh saw it as a positive opportunity to use the time Cork now had to embed his principles and coaching style, something Walsh and Cork didn’t have during the league when so many important games were coming so thick and fast.

Progress had clearly been made against Louth and Kerry but the Mayo game provided the ideal chance to see how far Cork had come.

It was even more of an opportunity when nobody knows the Mayo mentality, and how to rattle it, better than Walsh. In six games against Mayo while he was Galway manager, Mayo won just once.

All that old homework paid off last Sunday, especially in how well Cork set so many smart traps for Mayo, forcing so many turnovers, with Cork mining ten scores from that source. When Cork pressed the Mayo kickout late on, they got two scores from that possession.

The numbers don’t lie, especially around workrate, physicality and intensity. Mayo turned the ball over 27 times, with Cork turning it over on 19 occasions.

Cork did concede 1-5 from turnovers, but the goal was largely an unforced error from O’Hanlon.

Cork vs Mayo

Cork’s overall individual tackle count was not as high as the Kerry game but that is more to do with Walsh’s system, as Mayo backed off more and got more bodies in the way to set those Mayo traps and trigger those turnovers.

The overall possession numbers also reflected how much of a collective effort this was from Cork.

After having over 300 combined possessions against Kerry, Cork had only a combined 193 possessions in total last Sunday.

Brian O’Driscoll had the highest number of individual possessions with 18, with Mattie Taylor next on 17.

Ian Maguire was selected as the GAAGo man-of-the-match with just 13 possessions. In some games this year, Maguire had nearly three times as many possessions.

From just seven possessions, Sherlock scored three points from play and was centrally involved in Chris Óg Jones’ last point.

Ruari Deane only had nine possessions but he had two assists and he made five tackles, two of which resulted in turnovers.

What has been most noticeable since the Clare game to last Sunday is how much more efficient Cork now are with their possession, and how much more accurate Cork are with their passing, which is a clear sign of how well they have fine-tuned their system under Walsh in the last two months.

One of the most obvious aspects of that system in the Cork long kickout, which is largely an overload to Micheál Martin’s left side.

Their short options are not as easily defined, which Cork need to develop going forward.

Moreover, Roscommon will also have noted how effective Mayo were on short kickouts. From their 14 short restarts, Mayo were effective from ten of them, getting off ten shots, which they turned into 0-5.

On the otherhand, Cork will have also taken account of how Kildare secured six offensive marks last week against Roscommon, which translated into 0-5.

This is a good game for Cork but it’s also a draw Roscommon will be happy with.

Yet, similar to last weekend, Walsh’s insight into the Connacht mindset, and a team and county he knows so well, will be a big plus to Cork.

When the sides met in a recent challenge game in Clane in Kildare, Cork won.

Challenge games don’t always mean much but, at this stage of the season, when every side is looking for inches, every inch is clearly adding up as Cork continue to make up lost ground.