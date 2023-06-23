RedFM Hurling League preview: Blackrock and Douglas battle for Division 1 final spot against Sarsfields

The determining of Sarsfields’ opposition in the final of Division 1 of the RedFM Hurling League is one of the main points of interest as the final set of fixtures takes place across the next few days.

While the Riverstown club secured their place in the top two with two games to spare, the battle behind them remains in full flight. Going into the weekend, Blackrock are in second place, a point behind the leaders and two ahead of Douglas, who inflicted Sars’ first defeat when the clubs met last weekend.

The avoidance of defeat at home to Na Piarsaigh on Sunday morning would be sufficient for Blackrock to take their place in the decider but, if they were to lose to the side in fifth, victory for Douglas away to Kanturk would leave the city clubs level on points.

When such an eventuality arises, the first tie-breaker used is the head-to-head record from when the teams met, but Douglas and the Rockies played out a draw at the beginning of April. Scoring difference is the next method to separate sides and Douglas have the edge there, +22 compared with +10 for the defending champions.

Douglas won’t have things all their own way against Kanturk, however, as they need to take something from the game to avoid relegation. The Duhallow side are currently level on five points with Carrigtwohill, but Carrig triumphed by 0-13 to 0-12 when the clubs met and so will have the advantage if they finish level.

The East Cork side are away to Charleville and, if Kanturk and Carrigtwohill both win, Erin’s Own will need to take something off Fr O’Neills. In the other game on Sunday, Sars are at home to the already-relegated Killeagh.

Division 2 is already cut and dried – Glen Rovers and Ballincollig are promoted to Division 1 and will meet in the final while Bishopstown and Mallow, who face each other on Sunday, cannot avoid the drop to Division 3.

Newcestown's Luke Meade with Paul O'Leary of Blarney in pursuit - the two teams are hoping to challenge Éire Óg for a place in the Division 3 final. Picture: Des Barry

Carrigaline are safely though to the Division 3 final and are guaranteed promotion, while Éire Óg have their destiny in their own hands in the battle to take the other spot. The Ovens side are currently two points ahead of Newcestown and Blarney and a win or a draw in their local derby away to Inniscarra on Sunday will earn them a place in Division 2 for 2024.

If Éire Óg were to lost, Newcestown would need to beat Castlelyons while also hoping that Blarney win away to Carrigaline. A tie between just Éire Óg and Newcestown would give Éire Óg the nod on scoring difference but if the three sides were level then Newcestown’s superior scoring difference would be decisive. Éire Óg and Blarney drew when they met, so a two-way battle between them would come down to scoring difference.

Kilworth and Bandon are already relegated from Division 3 and it is known that the sides they will be swapping places with are Ballinhassig and Valley Rovers, who are clear of the field in Division 4. At the other end of the table, Kildorrery must beat Lisgoold to have any hope of catching Cloyne and Milford in a bid to escape relegation.

In Division 5, Russell Rovers have secured promotion but Argideen Rangers, Watergrasshill and Cloughduv all have hopes of joining them while Ballygarvan and Tracton will be meeting in the Division 6 final.

Erin’s Own top Division 7 ahead of the final round, with Glen Rovers, St Finbarr’s and Ballinora all in tight pursuit.

REDFM HURLING LEAGUE FIXTURES

Friday, June 23 (7.30pm)

Division 2: Midleton v Fermoy.

Division 5: Mayfield v Aghada.

Saturday, June 24

Division 3: Bandon v Blackrock (1pm), Kilworth v Ballymartle (4pm, Rathcormac).

Division 4: Youghal v Aghabullogue (6pm), Milford v St Catherine’s (6.15pm).

Division 6: Sarsfields v Meelin (3pm).

Division 7: St Finbarr’s v Erin’s Own (3pm), Valley Rovers v Glen Rovers (3pm).

Sunday, June 25 (11.30am unless stated)

Division 1: Blackrock v Na Piarsaigh, Charleville v Carrigtwohill, Erin’s Own v Fr O’Neills (Aughavine), Kanturk v Douglas, Sarsfields v Killeagh.

Division 2: Courcey Rovers v Newtownshandrum (12.30pm), Glen Rovers v Bride Rovers (1pm), Bishopstown v Mallow (1.30pm).

Division 3: Castlelyons v Newcestown, Inniscarra v Éire Óg, Carrigaline v Blarney (1.15pm).

Division 4: Kildorrery v Lisgoold (12 noon), Ballinhassig v Cloyne (5pm).

Division 5: Cloughduv v Argideen Rangers, Midleton v Castlemartyr (2pm, LIsgoold).

Division 6: Ballygarvan v Kilbrittain, Barryroe v Tracton.

Division 7: Kilshannig v Nemo Rangers.

Monday, June 26

Division 5: Dungourney v Ballygiblin (7.45pm).

Division 6: Na Piarsaigh v Douglas (7.30pm).

Division 7: Ballinascarthy v Ballinora (7.45pm, Ahiohill).

Tuesday, June 27

Division 4: Ballyhea v Valley Rovers (7.45pm).

Wednesday, June 28

Division 5: Watergrasshill v Russell Rovers (7.45pm).