Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 08:43

RedFM Hurling League preview: Blackrock and Douglas battle for Division 1 final spot against Sarsfields

Éire Óg have the edge over Newcestown and Blarney in the race to join Carrigaline in Division 3 decider
RedFM Hurling League preview: Blackrock and Douglas battle for Division 1 final spot against Sarsfields

Blackrock's John O'Sullivan gets his shot away as Mark Howell of Douglas closes in during the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC game in 2021. The clubs are battling to join Sarsfields in the final of RedFM Hurling League. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Denis Hurley

The determining of Sarsfields’ opposition in the final of Division 1 of the RedFM Hurling League is one of the main points of interest as the final set of fixtures takes place across the next few days.

While the Riverstown club secured their place in the top two with two games to spare, the battle behind them remains in full flight. Going into the weekend, Blackrock are in second place, a point behind the leaders and two ahead of Douglas, who inflicted Sars’ first defeat when the clubs met last weekend.

The avoidance of defeat at home to Na Piarsaigh on Sunday morning would be sufficient for Blackrock to take their place in the decider but, if they were to lose to the side in fifth, victory for Douglas away to Kanturk would leave the city clubs level on points.

When such an eventuality arises, the first tie-breaker used is the head-to-head record from when the teams met, but Douglas and the Rockies played out a draw at the beginning of April. Scoring difference is the next method to separate sides and Douglas have the edge there, +22 compared with +10 for the defending champions.

Douglas won’t have things all their own way against Kanturk, however, as they need to take something from the game to avoid relegation. The Duhallow side are currently level on five points with Carrigtwohill, but Carrig triumphed by 0-13 to 0-12 when the clubs met and so will have the advantage if they finish level.

The East Cork side are away to Charleville and, if Kanturk and Carrigtwohill both win, Erin’s Own will need to take something off Fr O’Neills. In the other game on Sunday, Sars are at home to the already-relegated Killeagh.

Division 2 is already cut and dried – Glen Rovers and Ballincollig are promoted to Division 1 and will meet in the final while Bishopstown and Mallow, who face each other on Sunday, cannot avoid the drop to Division 3.

Newcestown's Luke Meade with Paul O'Leary of Blarney in pursuit - the two teams are hoping to challenge Éire Óg for a place in the Division 3 final. Picture: Des Barry
Newcestown's Luke Meade with Paul O'Leary of Blarney in pursuit - the two teams are hoping to challenge Éire Óg for a place in the Division 3 final. Picture: Des Barry

Carrigaline are safely though to the Division 3 final and are guaranteed promotion, while Éire Óg have their destiny in their own hands in the battle to take the other spot. The Ovens side are currently two points ahead of Newcestown and Blarney and a win or a draw in their local derby away to Inniscarra on Sunday will earn them a place in Division 2 for 2024.

If Éire Óg were to lost, Newcestown would need to beat Castlelyons while also hoping that Blarney win away to Carrigaline. A tie between just Éire Óg and Newcestown would give Éire Óg the nod on scoring difference but if the three sides were level then Newcestown’s superior scoring difference would be decisive. Éire Óg and Blarney drew when they met, so a two-way battle between them would come down to scoring difference.

Kilworth and Bandon are already relegated from Division 3 and it is known that the sides they will be swapping places with are Ballinhassig and Valley Rovers, who are clear of the field in Division 4. At the other end of the table, Kildorrery must beat Lisgoold to have any hope of catching Cloyne and Milford in a bid to escape relegation.

In Division 5, Russell Rovers have secured promotion but Argideen Rangers, Watergrasshill and Cloughduv all have hopes of joining them while Ballygarvan and Tracton will be meeting in the Division 6 final.

Erin’s Own top Division 7 ahead of the final round, with Glen Rovers, St Finbarr’s and Ballinora all in tight pursuit.

REDFM HURLING LEAGUE FIXTURES

Friday, June 23 (7.30pm)

Division 2: Midleton v Fermoy.

Division 5: Mayfield v Aghada.

Saturday, June 24

Division 3: Bandon v Blackrock (1pm), Kilworth v Ballymartle (4pm, Rathcormac).

Division 4: Youghal v Aghabullogue (6pm), Milford v St Catherine’s (6.15pm).

Division 6: Sarsfields v Meelin (3pm).

Division 7: St Finbarr’s v Erin’s Own (3pm), Valley Rovers v Glen Rovers (3pm).

Sunday, June 25 (11.30am unless stated)

Division 1: Blackrock v Na Piarsaigh, Charleville v Carrigtwohill, Erin’s Own v Fr O’Neills (Aughavine), Kanturk v Douglas, Sarsfields v Killeagh.

Division 2: Courcey Rovers v Newtownshandrum (12.30pm), Glen Rovers v Bride Rovers (1pm), Bishopstown v Mallow (1.30pm).

Division 3: Castlelyons v Newcestown, Inniscarra v Éire Óg, Carrigaline v Blarney (1.15pm).

Division 4: Kildorrery v Lisgoold (12 noon), Ballinhassig v Cloyne (5pm).

Division 5: Cloughduv v Argideen Rangers, Midleton v Castlemartyr (2pm, LIsgoold).

Division 6: Ballygarvan v Kilbrittain, Barryroe v Tracton.

Division 7: Kilshannig v Nemo Rangers.

Monday, June 26

Division 5: Dungourney v Ballygiblin (7.45pm).

Division 6: Na Piarsaigh v Douglas (7.30pm).

Division 7: Ballinascarthy v Ballinora (7.45pm, Ahiohill).

Tuesday, June 27

Division 4: Ballyhea v Valley Rovers (7.45pm).

Wednesday, June 28

Division 5: Watergrasshill v Russell Rovers (7.45pm).

More in this section

DHL Stormers v Munster - United Rugby Championship Final Munster learn opponents for next season’s Champions Cup 
Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar - UEFA EURO 2024 Championship Qualifier Adam Idah confident Republic of Ireland can cause Euro 2024 qualifying shock 
Matthew Moore is presented with the Men’s Under-16 International Player of the Year award by Paul Osam 20/6/2023 Cork City’s Matthew Moore named Under-16 International Player of the Year 
cork gaa
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">Not round for long: A football finding it’s way into a neighbour’s garden often has as much chance making it back over the wall as an East Berliner in the Cold War era.</p>

The Longshot: A wall, a ball and a tale to fill you with terror

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more