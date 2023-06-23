Three talking points as the Rebels host Roscommon in All-Ireland SFC

The Rebels advanced from Group 1 as the home seeded preliminary quarter-finalist after their big comeback win over Mayo. To make it to the knockout stages, all the Rebels had to realistically do was beat Louth, unless the Wee County were to get a result against Kerry or Mayo.

Cork’s win over Mayo was certainly a surprise to many, but it was a deserved victory, nonetheless. The Leesiders stepped up when it mattered, and the spirit they showed on the day is a testament to the improvements they’ve made under John Cleary.

The last time that Cork and Roscommon met was in the league opener last year, where the Rossies defeated Cork by 1-13 to 0-10. Their last championship meeting was in 2019, where they faced off in the group stage of the All-Ireland series.

Roscommon were again victorious, as they beat Cork by a goal, on a scoreline of 4-9 to 3-9.

Saturday’s opponents were left disappointed after losing to Galway by four points in the Connacht semi-final. They were drawn in Group 3 of the All-Ireland series, along with Dublin, Sligo and Kildare. The Rossies put in a strong performance against Dublin, were they opted to dominate possession, the game-plan that helped them to secure the draw.

With the quality of Ciarán and Diarmuid Murtagh who scored 0-8 between them, Roscommon managed to hold the Dubs at Croke Park, surprising many with their tactical success against one of the best teams in the country.

They eventually got their two points at home against the Magpies, beating Sligo by 10 points. Despite the strong performance from centre-forward Enda Smith, who scored 1-3 from play against the Lilywhites in Tullamore, they suffered a surprise defeat. Kildare are a side who’ve been very hot and cold all season long, but they did manage to catch out Davy Burke’s side last weekend.

PATIENCE IN POSSESSION

The Rossies have been criticised for their “boring” approach to football, but it’s an art that's hard not to respect. Their possession heavy and patient approach in build-up play makes them overly frustrating to play against, and if your concentration slips, Burke’s team will raise the white flag.

The Rossies will make it seem like they’re going nowhere, drawing out their opponents and playing it into the space. They wore down Dublin and Sligo with this approach, but Kildare showed that Roscommon are far from unbeatable.

Should the half back line remain the same, Daniel O’Mahony - with his flanks of Matthew Taylor and Luke Fahy, will have a really difficult task, and it might be in Cork’s best interest to place a sweeper in between the full and half back line, to ease the pressure on Cork's defenders.

Richard Hughes of Roscommon in action against Colm O'Callaghan of Cork. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

With the quality of Ian Maguire and Colm O’Callaghan both in defence and in transition, Cork could certainly surprise Roscommon in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The quality of Steven Sherlock will be key to Cork’s attacking threat, and the form of Brian Hurley and Eoghan McSweeney will also be integral to the Rebels performance.

There’s no doubt this will be a tough test for John Cleary’s men, but if they really have made the step forward, this game could be a turning point for Cork football.