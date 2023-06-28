Crunch Weekend In east Cork Junior Football Championship 

A crunch weekend awaits in the Michael O'Connor Michael O'Connor Motor Factors junior 'A' grade football championship, with six key games on the programme in just over twenty four hours.

Carrigtwohiil, Fr O'Neill's, Bride Rovers, Midleton, Aghada and Lisgoold all posted wins the first day out, so the pressure is somewhat off them, but for the other six teams it is shaping up to be a make or break weekend.

Group 1 sees Bride Rovers and Midleton travelling to Lisgoold for the 3.30pm start on Sunday afternoon.

Midleton edged home by 1-10 to 1-9 over Youghal with Aaron Mulchay's first half goal proving crucial, but the seasiders who were level going into stoppage time, will rue some missed chances.

As for Bride Rovers, they could scarcely have been more impressive against understrength Castlemartyr in their debut game.

Conleith Ryan drove the Rathcormac team on from midfield who were all but over the line after a very impressive first half, before winning in the end by 3-15 to 0-8.

Success here for either team would make an early season statement of intent.

Diarmuid Phelan aghada with Eoin Davis Cloyne during Ml O Connor Motor Factors East Cork JAFC game

Meantime, Youghal and Castlemartyr will as a result of those defeats be battling to hold on to their championship aspirations when they meet in Killeagh also on Sunday (2pm).

Both sides know this is a crucial hour which could dictate their season.

In group 2 Aghada made light work of the Cloyne challenge by 1-16 to 1-4 in their opener. However, Cloyne had two first half dismissals which certainly was a factor as was the top form of Aghada's Diarmuid Phlean.

The winners head to Midleton on Saturday evening (7.30pm) to meet Lisgoold, who edged out a youthful but plucky Glenbower challenge by 2-8 to 0-11 in the opening fixture.

Lisgoold had their own young hero in Sean Coleman who scored his side's second goal which ultimately gave them the brace eof points. Also in this group, there is a 7pm start in Aghavine on Saturday evening where Cloyne and Glenbower Rovers will be hoping to get their season up and running.

A win for either would put them right back in the mix.

It's pretty much the same scenario in group 3 where the two winners from day one, Fr O'Neill's and Carrigtwohhill will be in action in Cloyne on Sunday afternoon (4pm).

O'Neill's with a number of well known hurling names back in the football fold produced a big hour to overcome fancied Carraig na bhFear by 2-10 to 0-6.

Goals by Declan Dalton and Joe Millerick (penalty) were the major second half scores as the Aghavine based club made a very impressive return to the junior 'A' ranks.

Cormac Murphy Carrig na bhFear and Daniel Harrington during Ml O'Connor Motor Factors East Cork JAFC game

Frank Flannery's Carrigtwohill outfit also started their campaign in fine fashion - Daniel Murnane registered seven points and Cillian Barry got the goal in the 1-13 to 2-6 win over Erin's Own.

Again a decisive outcome here would put the winners in the box seat to eye up a possible semi final place.

Watergrasshill will host the other group 3 match at 2pm on Sunday where the stakes are high for Carraig na bhFear and Erin's Own.

Both failed to follow up their respective league winning campaigns on day one of the championship season, meaning a massive hour now awaits.

Carraig na bhFear were restricted to just six points by Fr O'Neill's, whilst Erin's Own saw their one point half time lead disappear against Carrigtwohill after being reduced to fourteen players.

So excitement aplenty awaits football fans in the division this weekend, after which we should have a much clearer indication of who are likely to be the main challenges for ultimate glory.