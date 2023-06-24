Cork senior camogie win over Down was badly needed to restore confidence

IT was a much-needed win for Cork last Saturday against Down.

They had lost their four previous outings. I can’t remember the last time that happened with Cork’s senior team.

Three of those defeats were to Galway, in their final group game, the league final and opening round of the All-Ireland championship.

In between Cork lost their Munster championship opening round to Waterford.

I’d say the relief was immense. It doesn’t matter that it was against Down, it was a win, and they broke the cycle.

What a nightmare it has been for Matthew Twomey this year. Cruciate injuries to Ashling Thompson, Olivia McAllen, Katie O’Mahony and Ciara O’Sullivan.

Orla Cronin out of action except for sporadic appearances for over a year now, a four-month injury to Katrina Mackey, only back in competitive action a fortnight.

Pam Mackey injured and came on as a sub on Saturday. Then Laura Hayes, who has become such a pivotal member of the team, broke a bone in her foot and to cap it all Orlaith Cahalane broke a bone in her foot last Thursday night.

The bad run couldn’t be worse, and you have to positionally manoeuvre your team to accommodate such losses.

Maybe the injuries are a stretch too far this year in terms of All Ireland success. Maybe not!

We’ve been critical of Cork’s performances and rightly so because despite their woes they have created a volume of opportunities but been extremely wasteful up front and many of those players are regulars a few years now.

And experienced options are limited on the panel.

Cork were hesitant in front of the posts last weekend again. And again, goal opportunities weren’t capitalised on.

Cork vs Down Cork's Amy O’Connor is tackled by Alannah Savage and Rhea Smyth of Down Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Katrina Mackey’s frustration was evident when she didn’t get a pass in the closing seconds of the game with a certain goal on.

Having scored two goals in the opening period Mackey played too deep for my liking in the second half.

She is our most lethal forward, a top-class player and if she gets a sniff of goal, she’ll go for it.

If Cork are going to play a two player inside line, Mackey has to be and remain one of them. Yes, she wanders, as she should, as her point scoring is equally potent, but I feel if playing on a wide pitch such as Páirc Uí Chaoimh she needs to be closer to goal.

She’ll still get space and she needs to get the passes when they present themselves.

What a debacle last weekend was between the football and camogie clash. And we have the same issue presenting itself on July 1st.

You know what, I’m not going to be popular for saying this, but I think the day of the dual player is over.

I think integration is a few years off but I’m not saying it just because of the fixture clashes.

I can fully appreciate when a player is good at two sports that they want to play both and to make a choice is hard, but the time has come that they should.

The training that girls do today between strength and conditioning and field work equal’s that of their male counterparts.

The time required to commit to intercounty is significant, equal again between men and women.

How so do the men feel they can’t do both, but the women feel they can?

I don’t believe for one minute that either ladies’ squad is getting the best from their dual players. How can they?

You train extremely hard three or four days of the week and in between rest is as important as the active work.

Even if both sets of management ‘manage’ the situation and have their dual players sit out 50% of their own week, how is that productive for your squad?

If you have a big game coming up, your two weeks run in is crucial. You need your full complement to work on play scenarios, you want their full focus on the game ahead.

There is no way that any dual player is 100% focused on that particular game when they are trying to do physically, mentally, and logistically the same with their other sport.

That’s draining. I think it’s time to decide