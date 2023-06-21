Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 07:25

Douglas still in the hunt to reach SHL final after big win over Sarsfields

This was the first Sars premier senior game since the sudden death of Teddy McCarthy and a minute’s silence was impeccably observed before the game in memory of the Cork GAA legend.
Sarsfields' Cian Darcy in a tussle with Douglas' Brian O'Neill, during their SHL Division 1 clash, at Douglas.

Barry O'Mahony

Douglas 0-25 

Sarsfields 2-13 

DOUGLAS are still in with a chance of reaching the league final following a six point win over Sarsfields in the penultimate round of the RedFM Division 1 Hurling League played at Douglas recently. 

Douglas now sit third in the table two points behind second-placed Blackrock going into the final league match. 

Johnny Crowley’s table-topping Sars had already booked their place in the decider.

Both sides were short a number of key players for a variety of reasons. 

Douglas packed more punch up front, Brian Turnbull, Alan Cadogan and Shane Bourke were all on song.

Sarsfields' Kieran Walsh is tackled by Douglas' Shane Bourke and Alan Cadogan, during their SHL Division 1 clash, at Douglas.
Both sides traded early points before Sars raised a green flag. 

A clever cross-field pass from Daniel Kearney set up Cian Darcy and the latter placed the ball low into the corner of the net. 

The winners response was emphatic, hitting five of the next six white flags. 

The sides exchanged the next four points with Douglas holding a slender 0-8 to 1-4 advantage after 16 minutes. 

Darcy levelled the encounter before Conor Kingston pointed for the home team.

The teams once again swapped points until two Turnbull white flags, one from a free, gave his team a three point lead after 25 minutes, 0-12 to 1-6. 

Sars hit two of the next three points until Cadogan bisected the posts. The teams were level at the break after the towering James Sweeney finished expertly from close-range for Sars second green flag, 0-14 to 2-8 at half-time.

Sarsfields' Cian Darcy crashes the ball to the Douglas net under pressure from Nathan Walsh, during their SHL Division 1 clash, at Douglas.
The third-quarter was keenly contested. The city side held a narrow lead with 15 minutes remaining, 0-19 to 2-11. 

The teams then traded points before Douglas gradually pulled away from their opposition. 

Bourke, Cadogan and sub Mark O’Connor added points for the winners, 0-23 to 2-12. Sars were reduced to 14 players after 57 minutes, Aidan Hackett received a straight red-card for an off the ball incident. 

O’Connor put six points between the sides with Eoin O’Sullivan tapping over a free at the other end a minute later, Sars first score in 11 minutes. 

Fittingly, player of the match Turnbull got the last score of the game, as he converted a free five minutes into injury-time.

It should be a fascinating final day on Sunday. 

Douglas travel to relegation-threatened Kanturk, a game Douglas must win and they must hope Blackrock lose at home to Na Piarsaigh. 

If those scenarios happen, Douglas will qualify for the decider on scoring difference.

Sarsfields' Cian Darcy scores a point past Douglas' Mark Harrington, during their SHL Division 1 clash, at Douglas.
Scorers for Douglas: B Turnbull 0-10 (0-6f), A Cadogan 0-5, S Bourke 0-3, C Kingston, M O’Connor 0-2 each, B Hartnett, C O’Donovan, J O’Callaghan Maher 0-1 each.

Sarsfields: E O’Sullivan 0-4 (0-3f), C Darcy 1-1, J Sweeney 1-0, A Hackett 0-3, B Murphy 0-2, W Kearney, L Hackett, D Kearney 0-1 each.

DOUGLAS: D Maher; J O’Callaghan Maher, B O’Neill, N Walsh; C Lucey, M Harrington, S Donegan; C O’Donovan, C Baldwin; C Kingston, B Turnbull, S Moylan; S Bourke, B Hartnett, A Cadogan.

Subs: M O’Connor for B O’Neill (45).

SARSFIELDS: D McCarthy; C McCarthy, K Crowley, K Walsh; B Murphy, C Leahy, L Elliott; D Kearney, K Murphy; A Hackett, C Darcy, W Kearney; E O’Sullivan, L Hackett, J Sweeney.

Subs: J O’Leary for L Elliott (inj), A Kennedy for D McCarthy (both h-t).

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown).

