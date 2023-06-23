Sherlock will play a huge part on Saturday against Roscommon

Steven Sherlock’s scintillating performance as a second half substitute at the Gaelic Grounds against Mayo last Sunday immediately brought to mind the impact that Shane Kingston had upon his introduction in the All-Ireland hurling semi-final against Kilkenny in Croke Park in 2021, when he rifled over seven points from play after coming off the bench that day, with both contributions ending up being match winning ones.

Kingston came on in the 41st minute in that last-four encounter against Kilkenny, which is the exact minute that Sherlock entered the fray against Mayo last Sunday.

The Douglas attacker had the added minutes of extra time to aid with his scoring total in that game, but the symmetry is a nice one nonetheless.

Of course, the one problem with delivering such a performance off the pine in a big game is that you may get a reputation for doing so, with Kingston being the prime example of this, as he invariably seems to perform better for Cork as an impact sub as opposed to when handed a starting jersey. Once you get that reputation for being better coming on late in games it can be extremely hard to shake it.

Sherlock isn’t quite in that territory yet, but Cork manager John Cleary now has a decision to make on that front.

Cork players, from left, Shane Kingston, Niall O'Leary, Alan Connolly, and Patrick Horgan celebrate after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Kilkenny and Cork at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Do you reward Sherlock for that great showing, where he struck a wonderful 1-5 down the home stretch to leave Mayo completely shell shocked, with a place in the full forward line for Saturday’s All-Ireland Preliminary Quarter-Final against Roscommon at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, or do you keep him in reserve, and hope for a similar return to last weekend, once the game opens up and defences begin to tire?

And it isn’t like Sherlock has much practice in this impact sub role either.

Until the last two matches he has been very much a starter, with one point off the bench against Louth and then two against Kerry coming in these two cameos, but before that he top scored in the Munster Championship defeat to Clare in Ennis with 0-10, and started six out of seven of Cork’s Division 2 ties, where he struck 0-32 in those games.

These are the kind of decisions that can make or break a campaign, and that is why John Cleary is in the hot seat.

That decision could well be taken completely out of Cleary’s hands if either, or both, of Brian Hurley and Ruairi Deane are not passed fit for this one.

Sherlock replaced Deane after the Bantry man sustained a blow to the head last Sunday, so the medical team would have to be satisfied that there were no HIA implications there, while if Hurley was to miss out then the Barr’s marksman would be the ideal man to step in as leader of the attack and as freetaker.

Regardless of what number is on Sherlock’s back on Saturday he will have a huge part to play if Cork are going to scalp a second Division 1 side in the space of six days.

Cork have not had many such victories in the past decade, which is why the bookmakers have made Roscommon favourites to win on the road and make up for their one point defeat to Kildare last weekend.

However, confidence is sky high on Leeside after the manner of the wonderful comeback from six down against Mayo late on to win by the three points they needed to book a home knockout tie, and one thing is for certain, this Cork team have proved that they will not go down without a fight.