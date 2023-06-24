I can't understand why Celtic fans are against the return of Brendan Rodgers

I don’t understand the degree of outrage from some Celtic supporters over the return of Brendan Rodgers as manager.

Celtic ultras fan group Green Brigade shared an image on twitter, after the announcement of Rodgers return, of a banner from a game in 2019, which described the Northern Irishman as ‘a fraud’.

This was a man that when he arrived at the club in 2016, took a team that although had won the league the previous year, were in decline, yet Rodgers transformed Celtic into a team that went a entire domestic season unbeaten, winning the treble in his first campaign in charge, and replicated that treble the following season.

The timing of Rodgers departure seemed to be what angered Celtic fans.

To leave mid-season, and more importantly when the Hoops were on course for an historic ten in a row, did leave a bitter taste in many Hoops supporters' mouths.

However with football, managers cannot predict when chances are going to arise, nor can they defer them when they do.

I’ve no doubt had Rodgers the choice to remain to the end of the 2018/19 season, and then take the Leicester City job, he would have.

You can’t blame Rodgers for wanting to manage in the Premier League again.

Yes, Celtic were and are a bigger club than Leicester but the lure of managing in the greatest leagues in the world far outweighs that of managing in Scotland, even if it is for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

I’m sure Rodgers would have thought that he was leaving Celtic at the perfect time.

The Hoops were eight points clear of Rangers when he left, and he would have assumed, and he was proven right, that whoever replaced him had an unassailable lead when it came to winning the title.

When it comes to the argument of Celtic winning the ten in a row, well had it not been for Rodgers arriving in Glasgow in 2016, the Hoops would never had come close to achieving the feat because they were in such decline before his arrival, that Rangers would have won the title a lot sooner than in 2021 to stop the ten in a row.

Rodgers rebuilt the side and left the club and team in a much stronger position than when he took over.

It’s not his fault Neil Lennon wasn’t capable of finishing off the job, if anything Celtic fans should be grateful to Rodgers for doing what he did for the club.

Although Celtic fans will hope that Rodgers has scratched that itch of managing in England again, and will now what to spend many years with the club, I would view it as a negative for Celtic were their new manager happy to remain at the club for the rest of his career.

The Hoops are a huge club but any manager that wants to stay in the Scottish League lacks ambition and motivation.

If Rodgers is viewing his return to the club as a way to rebuild his reputation and earn him another chance in the Premier League, then that is a good thing for Celtic, as it means he will have extra motivation to be successful.

I would assume managers are like players, if they feel there is still an opportunity to play or manage at the highest level they will be driven to do everything possible to get there.

However if a player or manager feels they have reached the highest level they can play or manage at then they might lack motivation and can become comfortable, meaning they aren’t giving their best.

What Rodgers’ experience with Leicester might do is make him think twice about leaving Celtic at the first opportunity he has to manage in the Premier League.

He would have learnt from his time at Leicester and about the way he departed the Hoops in 2019, and might feel that he does owe it to Celtic to show loyalty not to jump ship when he is given the opportunity.

Rodgers was the best candidate available for Celtic, and if Hoops fans are to blind to see that because of the way he departed the club in 2019, then they need to realise how football works.

When managers and players are offered a chance to further their career, they have to take it.

Those Hoops fans opposed Rodgers will soon forget about the past once they see their manager once again deliver success to the club.